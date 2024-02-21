Donald Trump Is Considering A VP Candidate No One Could Have Predicted

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have notably had a number of ups and downs in their relationship over the years, with Trump referring to DeSantis with some not-so-nice nicknames, including DeSanctimonious. Since DeSantis dropped out of the race for the Republican candidate for president in January 2024, Trump has said that he'll stop calling him DeSanctimonious. It wouldn't be a very dignified nickname for a vice-president, that's for sure!

While Trump didn't have the same pithy nicknames for Vivek Ramaswamy when the young biotech entrepreneur was running against him, Trump had publicly called him out on the campaign trail, and in January 2024, one Trump adviser specifically told the New York Post that Ramaswamy wasn't likely to be Trump's VP pick. But that was the day before Ramaswamy dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump, which Trump clearly noticed and appreciated since Ramaswamy is now on the list.

Trump is also considering South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Time will tell if any of those get chosen, or if Trump decides to go for someone entirely different. With Trump, you just never know!