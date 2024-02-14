Why Donald Trump Isn't In A Rush To Announce His 2024 Pick For Vice President

Donald Trump is running to be the Republican nominee for president for a third time. The field has narrowed down to just the former president and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. Trump has thus far won the Republican primaries, and he's currently leading in the polls in Haley's home state of South Carolina. So for many, he's the presumptive Republican presidential candidate, but what's still unknown is who will be joining him on the ticket, and it may be a while before we find out.

Speaking with Fox News in January 2024, Trump teased a possible running mate announcement, but he made it clear how unimportant he thinks the VP pick is when it comes to the actual election: "It's never really had much of an effect. I may or may not release something over the next couple of months. There's no rush to that. It won't have any impact at all."

Typically, vice-presidential candidates are announced shortly before the candidate's party convention — the Republican National Convention is scheduled in mid-July this year. So it could be that Trump is following convention by waiting? Given Trump's general lack of convention — no pun intended — when it comes to politics though, there are likely other possibilities at play. It could be an issue of wanting to control the narrative and keep the attention focused on him. By holding out on telling people who he wants as VP, Trump is keeping the attention on him. Once he announces his pick, he'll be sharing the spotlight.