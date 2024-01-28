The Ups And Downs Of Donald Trump And Ron DeSantis' Relationship On The Campaign Trail

It started with the nickname Donald Trump gave to Ron DeSantis in November 2022. While not a particularly witty attack, it was hard to be seen as a valid political adversary when the leading Republican candidate and his horde of fans called him "Ron DeSanctimonious." Soon, DeSantis began to fire back at Trump's attacks, calling his insults and names "juvenile" and "petty" on the radio.

However, he refrained from direct attacks, perhaps in a bid to avoid angering MAGA supporters. Trump, on the other end, continued to garner loud support each time he sent a "juvenile" punch DeSantis' way. In May 2023, he said, "The problem with Ron DeSanctimonious is that he needs a personality transplant, and those are not yet available" (via X, formerly Twitter). He also attacked his governing legacy: "Under Ron DeSantis, Florida has become among the worst states... to live," Trump wrote in a campaign email, via the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

DeSantis also tried to reason with the MAGA crowd, pointing out errors in Trump's promises. For example, when Trump promised to restore conservative policies in six months, DeSantis asked why he hadn't done it in four years (via X). He further tried to attack Trump's credibility, saying on "NBC News," "With Donald Trump, if you don't kiss the ring, you can be the best governor ever, and he'll trash you. You can be a terrible corrupt politician, but if you kiss his ring, then all of a sudden, he'll praise you."