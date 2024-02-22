Everything You Need To Know About The Hosts Of HGTV's Renovation Aloha

Over the years, HGTV has brought viewers an array of home-renovations shows from various parts of the United States and even Canada. These have run the gamut from Erin and Ben Napier's resurrection of Laurel, Mississippi in "Home Town," to Allison Victoria's renovation exploits in Chicago as chronicled in "Windy City Rehab." One part of the United States that hasn't received much representation on HGTV has been Hawaii, a shortfall that's being addressed in "Renovation Aloha."

Making its debut in February 2024, "Renovation Aloha" offers viewers a fresh, new concept, set in a stunning location, along with two new faces: husband-and-wife team Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama. Together, the spouses embark on a mission to revive and reinvigorate some of the most dilapidated, rundown homes on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu, with Tristyn lending her expertise to overseeing each home's design conceptualization and ensuing renovation. Then, they seek out the ideal family for each of the newly revitalized abodes. The couple — who are also parents of two young children — aren't on their quest all alone; numerous members of their large extended family are involved in the construction business on the island. "In the family, we have contractors, cabinet makers, and garbage collectors," Kamohai told HGTV. "We have someone to help with every aspect of our business."

To find out more about these new TV personalities, read on to discover everything you need to know about the hosts of HGTV's "Renovation Aloha."