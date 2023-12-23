The Stunning Transformation Of Progressive's Flo

There are few commercials on television you feel inclined to pay attention to, save perhaps the ads that air during the Super Bowl. But in 2008, Progressive got it right when they created Flo. The enthusiastic, overly-chipper spokesperson has been played by actor and comedian Stephanie Courtney for over a decade, with her bright red lips, teased up hair, and passion for saving money on car insurance.

Over the years, the world got to know Courtney a little better and she began revealing the untold truth of Flo. In 2016, after she had been synonymous with Progressive for over eight years, the actor told USA Today that Flo was inspired by her own mom. "What they were looking for was basically a friendly neighborhood waitress; she is super friendly and nice, almost to the point of madness, and I was like, 'I can do that.' I went straight to my mom and I credit her with Flo's personality. I said, 'Yes, I can become Jane Courtney!'"

As viewers fell in love with Flo and followed all of her wacky adventures, we've also watched Courtney evolve from a struggling actor to a world-famous brand mascot that few recognize in person. Before she ever played Flo, the actor had a passion for performing and even auditioned for a number of iconic television shows, one of which you may be surprised to learn. From Courtney's early career to her celebrity status as Flo from Progressive, here is her stunning transformation.