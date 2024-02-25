Meghan Markle's Exit From The Royal Family Left Kate Middleton Lonelier Than We Realized

When discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan's departure from the royal family, most narratives centered around fiery emotions like betrayal, anger, and confusion. What many of these Megxit stories failed to mention, however, was the loneliness that the duke and duchess left in their wake — the loneliness that Catherine, Princess of Wales, still feels today.

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond spoke to Great Britain News about Kate Middleton's solitary role as a senior member of her in-laws' familial institution. "Being in the Royal Family is a lonely place," Bond explained, "and Kate's got very few people now, especially after the Queen's death, who she can go to and confide in."

When Meghan Markle first entered the royal fold as Prince Harry's girlfriend, the "Suits" actor appeared to be a promising candidate for a trusted friend, confidant, and colleague to her soon-to-be sister-in-law. However, Harry and Meghan's tumultuous split from the royal family seemingly burned whatever bridge had been built between the two women.