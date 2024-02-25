Why A Suits Castmate Was Uncomfortable At Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

A major highlight of Meghan Markle's previous acting career was her role on "Suits." Many of her "Suits" cast members attended her wedding to Harry, but one of them went viral for the wrong reason. Rick Hoffman played Louis Litt on the legal drama, and in a shot from the wedding, his face looked pretty unenthused and unhappy. It wasn't because of the royal nuptials, however.

everyone say thank you rick hoffman for giving us one of the most iconic moments to ever happen at a royal wedding pic.twitter.com/cPf1Vm922x — georgia (@georgiassuits) May 19, 2019

In an interview on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, Hoffman said being at the royal wedding was "incredibly special." He also said that if you search him online, the viral photo is easy to find. Hoffman explained that, prior to the ceremony, he and fellow "Suits" star Sarah Rafferty were talking, and he was doing something goofy. Hoffman continued, "And she goes like this: 'Cut it out right now. You're acting like an idiot!' She's like, 'There are cameras everywhere. Behave!' And I was like, 'What is your f***ing problem? Why don't you get a hold of yourself?'"

With that, they went their separate ways. After Hoffman found his seat, something went wrong: "And as time goes on, I'm starting to smell something terrible and foul."