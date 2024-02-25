Why A Suits Castmate Was Uncomfortable At Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
A major highlight of Meghan Markle's previous acting career was her role on "Suits." Many of her "Suits" cast members attended her wedding to Harry, but one of them went viral for the wrong reason. Rick Hoffman played Louis Litt on the legal drama, and in a shot from the wedding, his face looked pretty unenthused and unhappy. It wasn't because of the royal nuptials, however.
In an interview on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, Hoffman said being at the royal wedding was "incredibly special." He also said that if you search him online, the viral photo is easy to find. Hoffman explained that, prior to the ceremony, he and fellow "Suits" star Sarah Rafferty were talking, and he was doing something goofy. Hoffman continued, "And she goes like this: 'Cut it out right now. You're acting like an idiot!' She's like, 'There are cameras everywhere. Behave!' And I was like, 'What is your f***ing problem? Why don't you get a hold of yourself?'"
With that, they went their separate ways. After Hoffman found his seat, something went wrong: "And as time goes on, I'm starting to smell something terrible and foul."
Hoffman admitted that Rafferty was right about cameras
Although he didn't know exactly where the stink was coming from during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, Rick Hoffman believed it could have been bad breath on many attendees. On "Chicks in the Office," he said he was "sensitive" to smell and hygiene, so he tried blocking the terrible scent by putting his hand on his face and sniffing his lotion instead. He was stuck in the same spot for about an hour and a half and added, "So it's just constantly coming my way. Now it's getting in my body!"
To make matters worse, no one around Hoffman could smell it. That mystery aroma is what prompted Hoffman to make those wild faces. "And that's what they got," Hoffman said. "Because lo and behold, guess who was right? Sarah!" There were indeed cameras all around, just like Sarah Rafferty predicted.
Hoffman had told people about the bad smell back in 2018. He shared a video on Instagram explaining what happened. Although the video has since been removed, BBC shared quotes from it, such as, "Hence the face that's apparently all over the place." Many people felt that look was in-character for Hoffman's "Suits" character Louis Litt.
The wedding weekend was still fun
Despite that stench, the wedding seemed to be a good experience for Rick Hoffman. According to Access Hollywood, he and the "Suits" crew didn't snag invitations to Prince Charles' private party the night of the ceremony and regular reception, so they had their own fun afterward with some karaoke.
An E! News interview from after Meghan Markle's wedding featured some of the "Suits" actors who attended, and Hoffman said it was an amazing time. He called the entire event "otherworldly" and added, "We had an amazing experience. Never will forget that, ever." Hoffman shared the same kind of answers in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. In that discussion he also said, "And the time we spent together as a cast and crew was so warm and familial and really bonded us more. It was truly one of the best weekends I've ever had in my life."
Although "Suits" aired its final season in 2019, the cast (minus Markle) have made appearances together since then. In 2024, Hoffman, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty appeared in an e.l.f. Cosmetics Super Bowl ad together, but it doesn't surprise us that Markle wasn't a part of it.