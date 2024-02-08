Meghan Markle's Absence From The Suits Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Doesn't Surprise Us

The 2024 Super Bowl commercials began airing online ahead of the big game and they're getting people amped up for the event itself. One of the latest drops is for e.l.f. Cosmetics, and it features a mini "Suits" cast reunion, with Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman arguing against each other in court, while Sarah Rafferty serves as the court reporter. However, it doesn't feature Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex — arguably the series' most famous former cast member. Although, to be honest, we would have been more surprised Meghan made an appearance since she hasn't been seen in public with her "Suits" co-stars in a while.

Meghan was a no-show at the Golden Globes where Gabriel Macht, Patrick Adams, Rafferty and Torres presented the award for Best Television Series — Drama. It was there that Torres revealed Meghan isn't a part of the "Suits" group text because they don't have her phone number. "Suits" hasn't been on the air for years, but it found a new audience on Netflix in 2023, soaring in popularity on the streaming service, which explains why we're seeing the actors together in the months since its resurgence. We might also see some of the original cast in a "Suits" spinoff soon: NBCUniversal has officially ordered a pilot for "Suits L.A." If the show gets picked up, it will be interesting to see if Meghan (or the original cast) makes an appearance on that show.