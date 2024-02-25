Miley Cyrus' Viral Group Photo With Taylor Swift Has A Hilarious Story Behind It

The stunningly transformed Miley Cyrus has done a lot to distance herself from the good-girl persona created during her Disney Channel days. Still, that doesn't mean the seasoned singer has completely forgotten that time in her life. While revisiting the early days of her career in a series of TikTok videos, Cyrus reacted to a 2009 paparazzi photo of her and former co-star Emily Osment, fellow Disney actor Demi Lovato, and beloved singer Taylor Swift.

"This picture has become a meme where it says, 'Be the Miley of your friend group,'" Cyrus explained, referring to the difference in attire between her and her star-studded pals. While the other women are wearing red-carpet-level dresses, Cyrus has simply donned a graphic tee, a grey cardigan, green sweatpants, and Ugg-style boots. While the "Wrecking Ball" singer mentions the virality of the photo, she also provides some insight into its origin.

"I literally think we were leaving the Grammys to go to the Cheesecake Factory," she says. Cyrus may be misremembering a few details, with Just Jared Jr. reporting in 2009 that the girl group was headed to the "Hannah Montana: The Movie" afterparty at P.F. Chang's, but we love the idea of these four superstars indulging in some cheesecake at the Factory nonetheless.