Miley Cyrus' Viral Group Photo With Taylor Swift Has A Hilarious Story Behind It

The stunningly transformed Miley Cyrus has done a lot to distance herself from the good-girl persona created during her Disney Channel days. Still, that doesn't mean the seasoned singer has completely forgotten that time in her life. While revisiting the early days of her career in a series of TikTok videos, Cyrus reacted to a 2009 paparazzi photo of her and former co-star Emily Osment, fellow Disney actor Demi Lovato, and beloved singer Taylor Swift.
"This picture has become a meme where it says, 'Be the Miley of your friend group,'" Cyrus explained, referring to the difference in attire between her and her star-studded pals. While the other women are wearing red-carpet-level dresses, Cyrus has simply donned a graphic tee, a grey cardigan, green sweatpants, and Ugg-style boots. While the "Wrecking Ball" singer mentions the virality of the photo, she also provides some insight into its origin.
"I literally think we were leaving the Grammys to go to the Cheesecake Factory," she says. Cyrus may be misremembering a few details, with Just Jared Jr. reporting in 2009 that the girl group was headed to the "Hannah Montana: The Movie" afterparty at P.F. Chang's, but we love the idea of these four superstars indulging in some cheesecake at the Factory nonetheless.
Cyrus says the photo points to her sexuality
When talking about her viral paparazzi photo with Taylor Swift and friends, Miley Cyrus jokingly said that snapshot should've been a clear indicator of her sexuality. "If you guys didn't know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don't know what's wrong with you," she said cheekily. "What? I mean hello! Look at 'em."
Cyrus has been pretty open about her queerness over the years, describing both her sexuality and gender identity in neutral terms. "I never related to loving being a girl. And then, being a boy didn't sound fun to me," the singer told Variety in 2016. "I think the LGBTQ alphabet could continue forever. But there's a 'P' that should happen, for 'pansexual.'" While the singer revealed that it took her a long time to understand her identity, her attraction to women has been something that she's long experienced.
When talking to Paper Mag in 2015, Cyrus shared that she confided this to her mom at a young age. "I remember telling [my mom] I admire women in a different way," she shared in 2015. "And she asked me what that meant. And I said, I love them. I love them like I love boys" (per HuffPost). Her penchant for beautiful women aside, we can't blame Cyrus for being drawn to some Hollywood's most glamorous up-and-coming stars.
Swift and Cyrus haven't always gotten along
Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift's girl group paparazzi shot is just one moment in the duo's iconic friendship. The two artists were good friends in their early careers, collaborating professionally for "Hannah Montana: The Movie" and performing together at the 2009 VMAs. However, things weren't always smooth sailing for the two pop stars.
While they may have once run in the same circles, Cyrus revealed in a New York Times interview that she had no interest in being a part of Taylor Swift's iconic squad of girlfriends. "I'm not trying to be in the squad," Cyrus said. "None of my friends are famous and not because of any other reason than I just like real people who are living real lives, because I'm inspired by them" (per People). The media's past comparison of Cyrus and Swift is another thing that the "Flowers" singer seemed to take issue with, calling out a double standard when speaking about her "Bad Blood" music video in 2015.
"I don't get the violence revenge thing," she told Marie Claire. "That's supposed to be a good example? And I'm a bad role model because I'm running around with my titties out? I'm not sure how titties are worse than guns." Regardless of any beef they've had in the past, a 2024 clip of Swift enthusiastically supporting Cyrus during her Grammy performance gives hope to all the staunch supporters of the Cyrus-Swift friendship.
