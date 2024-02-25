Prince William's Eventual Coronation Will Reportedly Be Much Different From King Charles'

The coronation of King Charles III in May 2023 put the spotlight on the entire British monarchy, and one family member in particular. William, Prince of Wales, immediately moved up to first place in the line of succession, reminding the world another new king is on the horizon. In fact, there are hints King Charles may abdicate the throne amid his recent cancer diagnosis so he can focus on his health and on enjoying his senior years quietly with Queen Camilla. A source recently told In Touch Weekly, "Charles can't help but consider stepping down instead [of carrying on], for the sake of the monarchy, meaning William and Kate will be crowned king and queen much sooner than anyone expected."

Whether William's rule begins in the near or distant future, the prince is already thinking about his own investiture ceremony, and it's said he wants to make some significant changes. The In Touch source said that if the king steps down, "they won't have an elaborate coronation — William thinks his father's was over-the-top anyway. William and Kate don't want all the traditional pomp and circumstance that make them seem out of touch, so it would be scaled down significantly."

True, Charles did make some changes to the traditional service when he was crowned, most notably including clergy from Buddhist, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, and other faiths in the procession, and promising to "be a blessing to [people] of every faith and belief." William will likely do the same — and more.