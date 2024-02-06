Signs King Charles May Abdicate The Throne Amid His Cancer Diagnosis

In January 2024, King Charles III faced the precursor to his cancer diagnosis. That month, he went into the hospital after suffering the side effects of an enlarged prostate (his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, was also taken to the hospital that same month for abdominal surgery). In the wake of the prostate news, a startling revelation about Charles' future came out, courtesy of a previous employee of the royal family.

According to Paul Burrell, former butler of the late Princess Diana, the king has a 10-year abdication plan in place. The famously chatty butler has the insider's knowledge that Charles allegedly wants to take it easy as he and his wife approach their 80s. "I don't think he will want to continue being king when crowned heads of Europe have found that they can hand over to their heirs and see them become monarch and enjoy it," Burrell told the New York Post.

Princess Diana's friend went on to say that Charles would likely follow in the footsteps of his father, the late Prince Philip. Burrell hinted that the monarch desires to live out the remainder of his years in peace after his long stint of public service. "I think the country will embrace a new, young king and queen and it will complete the circle that Diana's son will be king," Burrell added.