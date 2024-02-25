Meet Patrick And Brittany Mahomes' Expressive Son Bronze
On November 28, 2022, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. The couple became parents for the first time on February 21, 2021, with the arrival of their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. When the Kansas City Chiefs star spoke to reporters after Bronze's birth, he credited his brother, Jackson Mahomes, for coming up with the unique nickname.
"When Brittany and I had Sterling, we didn't know if it was a girl or boy at first," Patrick explained, per Chiefs Wire. "So, we started thinking of girl's and boy's names. We wanted, obviously, (Sterling and Bronze) to have that connection for them to be brother and sister forever." Patrick felt that Bronze got the best of both worlds with his name because he got to carry on a family tradition with his official first name while still having an identity of his own with his nickname.
During an Instagram Q&A sesh, Brittany admitted that Bronze came as a surprise because they weren't actively trying for a second child and later revealed that he was conceived during their wedding night. In another story, she shared that Bronze came into this world after only seven minutes of pushing, but the process got a little scary for a bit because her umbilical cord temporarily wrapped itself around her son's neck. Thankfully, it all worked out perfectly in the end. However, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes later faced a terrifying health scare with Bronze as a baby when they discovered he has a serious peanut allergy.
Bronze is living his best life these days
Speaking to People in 2023, Brittany Mahomes revealed that she found out her son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, had a peanut allergy after a terrifying visit to the ER. Brittany was glad to share that her son was in top shape, but she and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, started taking great care to ensure that Bronze would never face a severe allergic reaction again. "The holiday season is extremely difficult when gatherings and activities revolve around food, and it is so special to be able to help these people and reassure them that they are not alone," she shared.
Since that hiccup, Bronze has been living his best life. Brittany and Patrick seemingly didn't want to share their first son's face with the rest of the world for a few months, but the NFL star broke their streak by blessing us with a photo of Bronze enjoying his time at Disneyland. He has since started accompanying his mother to football games to see what all the fuss is about. Bronze was also in attendance at Super Bowl 2024 to watch his father take home the trophy and the coveted MVP title.
He repped the Chiefs like any true fan by wearing pants with Patrick's jersey number on them. Later, Brittany took to Instagram to share several snaps of the family celebrating on the field. Although she wrote a heartfelt caption and picked the cutest photos, Bronze stole the show because he looked visibly confused at all the commotion around him.
Bronze also loves basketball
When photographers captured NFL tight end Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 win, the last thing they expected to capture was Patrick "Bronze" Lavon giving a bombastic side-eye to his dad. Although Bronze is happy to watch his dad play, it seems like his heart is torn between football and basketball. In January 2024, Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her baby boy trying to stand up high enough to get a tiny basketball through their full-sized indoor hoop (via Marca).
At the end of the day, Bronze is still a Mahomes, so he gets tremendous joy from anything related to football, which is why his parents threw him a football-themed first birthday party. The toddler donned a simple white bodysuit with "1st Down" on the back. The party featured dinner plates with "Let's go" written on them, foam fingers, a ball pit that read "Bronze's First Down" in the front, and a green birthday cake, which seemed to have caught the toddler off-guard because he seemed visibly stunned in a photo of him with cake smeared across his face.
Although the Chiefs quarterback's work takes him away from home, he still consistently prioritizes them. In February 2024, Patrick told reporters, "Yeah, I always FaceTime [Sterling and Bronze] whenever I'm not with them and talk to them throughout the day. Bronze is running around now, starting to walk," (via People). He was also eager to see more of his kids during downtime.