Meet Patrick And Brittany Mahomes' Expressive Son Bronze

On November 28, 2022, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. The couple became parents for the first time on February 21, 2021, with the arrival of their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. When the Kansas City Chiefs star spoke to reporters after Bronze's birth, he credited his brother, Jackson Mahomes, for coming up with the unique nickname.

"When Brittany and I had Sterling, we didn't know if it was a girl or boy at first," Patrick explained, per Chiefs Wire. "So, we started thinking of girl's and boy's names. We wanted, obviously, (Sterling and Bronze) to have that connection for them to be brother and sister forever." Patrick felt that Bronze got the best of both worlds with his name because he got to carry on a family tradition with his official first name while still having an identity of his own with his nickname.

During an Instagram Q&A sesh, Brittany admitted that Bronze came as a surprise because they weren't actively trying for a second child and later revealed that he was conceived during their wedding night. In another story, she shared that Bronze came into this world after only seven minutes of pushing, but the process got a little scary for a bit because her umbilical cord temporarily wrapped itself around her son's neck. Thankfully, it all worked out perfectly in the end. However, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes later faced a terrifying health scare with Bronze as a baby when they discovered he has a serious peanut allergy.