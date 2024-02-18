The Terrifying Health Scare Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Had With Their Son As A Baby

Taylor Swift was regarded as the top WAG of Super Bowl LVIII thanks to her relationship with Chief's tight end Travis Kelce. But while Brittany Mahomes may not have received as much air time as she used to, she and Patrick Mahomes's adorable children still managed to steal a few moments of the show. Brittany and the quarterback share two kids — Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, nicknamed "Bronze," and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes.

The pair were all smiles cheering on their dad on the Allegiant Stadium field, but it could have been a pretty stressful moment for Brittany as being out in public around food brings certain risks. That's because Bronze is "highly, highly allergic to peanuts," according to Brittany via The Daily Mail. It's a concern she and Patrick have to think about every day after the terrifying way they were alerted to Bronze's allergy. She revealed in an Instagram Story in August 2023 that her son, then nine months old, had to be rushed to the emergency room. "We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly, highly allergic to peanuts," she shared with fans, deeming it "the scariest 30min of my life."

According to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a peanut allergy is one of the most common childhood allergies, affecting nearly 2.5 percent of all kids in the United States. A child's reaction can range from mild to severe, and though Brittany didn't expound on Bronze's ordeal, it sounds like it was way beyond mild.