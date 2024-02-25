The Biggest Controversies Surrounding Taylor Swift's Dad, Scott Swift

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, has landed himself in hot water quite a few times over the past few years. His controversies have naturally led people to question where his relationship with his daughter stands, and for a little while, things seemed a little rocky. Taylor's 2020 documentary "Miss Americana" featured a scene where the beloved singer argued with her dad to get him on board with her being more open about her democratic political views in the future.

Scott mainly feared that the move would negatively impact her career and safety and warned her against it. Ultimately, all the "Anti-hero" singer could do was ask for Scott's forgiveness because she was following through with her plans. It's only natural that Scott had inhibitions about Taylor going public with her views because he faced backlash for his supposed beliefs in the past. According to screenshots shared by Daily Mail, Scott took to Facebook in 2016 to post a link to an article detailing how a Republican father found common ground with his daughter.

After the screenshots went viral, Scott deleted his private Facebook account. While we can't know Scott's political views, the one thing we know for certain is that he and his daughter seem to be on the best of terms. He frequently shows up to the Eras Tour to support Taylor, hands out guitar picks to lucky fans, and records the crowd. Their closeness may have surprised some after learning that Scott profited off a business move that hurt her terribly.