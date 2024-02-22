The Love Is Blind Bean Dip Controversy, Explained
There was trouble in paradise in Season 6, Episode 5 of "Love is Blind" over ... bean dip? Far from the snack table, the bean dip debacle was definitely one of the more awkward things we've witnessed on the Netflix show. This confusing comment created a stir among the show stars and attracted criticism from viewers.
First, let's start with the basics: per entries on Urban Dictionary, "bean dip" is a slang term for lifting or flicking a person's breast with one or two fingers in a motion reminiscent of scooping dip onto a chip. The controversy started while "Love is Blind" stars Jeramey, Clay, and Jimmy sipped drinks on the beach. AD joined the conversation when Jeramey told AD that his girlfriend, Laura, told him to ask AD about bean dip.
AD called Laura, sitting on a nearby couch, and mentioned what Jeramey said. Laura laughed before making a gesture with her hands as Jeramey told AD that Laura had told him to "bean dip" AD (via People). "I was like, 'I'm gonna get f***ing canceled,'" he quickly said. AD told Jeramey she would "fight" him if he tried before explaining what bean dip meant to Clay and Jimmy. AD's boyfriend quickly took offense to the joke, causing tension among the cast.
The conversation got heated in seconds after the meaning of bean dip was revealed
Clay immediately took offense to the crude joke toward his girlfriend, AD, and told Jeramey as much. AD left the three men to fetch Laura so she could explain what she meant by the joke. Laura insisted Jeramey was turning her original comment into a bigger deal than it was since she had been kidding in the first place. Even tensions began to rise between AD and Laura, who had differing opinions on Clay's reaction to the comment.
"I think it's funny to us, but to Clay — it's not funny," AD said. After Laura lamented that she wished Clay would "relax," AD replied, "Hold on, not relax because telling another man to [makes gesture toward breast] ... he doesn't know the joke. [It may be] nothing to you, but [it's] something to him." Audience members felt similarly to AD, with one viewer writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Maybe I don't have a sense of humor but wtf is 'bean dip' and why is it a joke for your fiance to slap or hit another woman's boob ... where's the joke?"
But tensions between the "Love is Blind" contestants didn't stay high for long. Jeramey convinced Clay he meant no harm by his comment, and Laura and AD reconciled. AD later told People: "I don't really think about that often. It was a girl's thing that translated and went left, I guess."