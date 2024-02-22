The Love Is Blind Bean Dip Controversy, Explained

There was trouble in paradise in Season 6, Episode 5 of "Love is Blind" over ... bean dip? Far from the snack table, the bean dip debacle was definitely one of the more awkward things we've witnessed on the Netflix show. This confusing comment created a stir among the show stars and attracted criticism from viewers.

First, let's start with the basics: per entries on Urban Dictionary, "bean dip" is a slang term for lifting or flicking a person's breast with one or two fingers in a motion reminiscent of scooping dip onto a chip. The controversy started while "Love is Blind" stars Jeramey, Clay, and Jimmy sipped drinks on the beach. AD joined the conversation when Jeramey told AD that his girlfriend, Laura, told him to ask AD about bean dip.

AD called Laura, sitting on a nearby couch, and mentioned what Jeramey said. Laura laughed before making a gesture with her hands as Jeramey told AD that Laura had told him to "bean dip" AD (via People). "I was like, 'I'm gonna get f***ing canceled,'" he quickly said. AD told Jeramey she would "fight" him if he tried before explaining what bean dip meant to Clay and Jimmy. AD's boyfriend quickly took offense to the joke, causing tension among the cast.