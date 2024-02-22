Kim Zolciak Finally Shows What She Looks Like With Her Real Hair
Every glamorous person has an iconic feature or trait that they are known for. For Kim Zolciak from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and the now-canceled "Don't Be Tardy," it's her wigs. The reality star has a variety of wigs in slightly different styles and typically wears one. However, the few times she has gone sans wig, fans have seen that her real hair is just as stunning.
In a photo shared to her Instagram story during a February 2024 Q&A, Zolciak was wigless. Her blonde hair was parted to the side with some nice volume, and she wrote: "So many questions! YES this is all my real hair!!" (via Bravo's The Daily Dish).
Although Zolciak is often blonde with or without wigs, that's not her natural hair color at all. In a 2013 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she confirmed that her hair is actually black and added: "sure is!!! Haven't seen it in [years]!" Fans in the tweet's replies were surprised and wanted to see a photo. One person said: "really??!!! Would have never guessed that she looks great as a blonde!"
Kim Zolciak once said she felt 'naked without a wig on'
Another time Kim Zolciak showed off her real hair was in a "Don't Be Tardy" Season 1 episode, back when the show was called "Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding." While discussing different wigs for her wedding with wig stylist Derek J, Zolciak's assistant, Niki Toney-Pressley, said, "You're gonna kill me, but I think she should do her real hair." Cue a dramatic musical sting worthy of a Bravo show, before Derek agreed (via the Daily Mail).
Later in that episode, Zolciak modeled her actual hair, which was blonde and styled in a mid-length, layered bob. In a confessional, she said: "I know I have great hair b****, but I love wigs, and I look great in them. But Kroy [Biermann] has seen me topless in every sense of the word."
Zolciak went wigless on her television show again in 2020. In the scene, she appeared to be in a kitchen, and her blonde hair was slightly curled. Although the hairstyle didn't seem that far off from Zolciak's usual wig look, she told her daughter Brielle Biermann, "I feel naked without a wig on" (via The U.S. Sun).
Kim Zolciak's husband, Kroy, used to color her hair
The story behind the wigs was briefly elaborated on when Kim Zolciak did an Instagram story Q&A in 2019. A fan asked, "Why do you wear wigs, since your hair is naturally beautiful?" (via Bravo's The Daily Dish). The reality star replied: "It's just easier for me!! I can't imagine sitting In hair and makeup for 2hrs a day! My wig is styled on @quinnzolciak." Quinn isn't a person but is Zolciak's mannequin (who even has her own Instagram account).
Caring for Zolciak's real hair is a family affair. In 2020 during the COVID-19 quarantine, the Bravo star told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that her (now estranged) husband Kroy Biermann was operating as her hair stylist (and nail expert) while they were at home. However, acting as her personal stylist wasn't a new job for him. "Kroy's colored my hair for years, because my hairdresser is in Arizona so I go every three months or she'll come here," Zolciak said. "But in between, I mean I'm 100% gray, so every three weeks he colors my roots."
The Bravolebrity has an Instagram page titled @kimzbcloset, where she has posted wigs for sale. It's unclear if she'll ever retire the wigs and fully embrace her real hair, but Zolciak has proven that she can rock non-fake locks.