Kim Zolciak Finally Shows What She Looks Like With Her Real Hair

Every glamorous person has an iconic feature or trait that they are known for. For Kim Zolciak from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and the now-canceled "Don't Be Tardy," it's her wigs. The reality star has a variety of wigs in slightly different styles and typically wears one. However, the few times she has gone sans wig, fans have seen that her real hair is just as stunning.

In a photo shared to her Instagram story during a February 2024 Q&A, Zolciak was wigless. Her blonde hair was parted to the side with some nice volume, and she wrote: "So many questions! YES this is all my real hair!!" (via Bravo's The Daily Dish).

Although Zolciak is often blonde with or without wigs, that's not her natural hair color at all. In a 2013 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she confirmed that her hair is actually black and added: "sure is!!! Haven't seen it in [years]!" Fans in the tweet's replies were surprised and wanted to see a photo. One person said: "really??!!! Would have never guessed that she looks great as a blonde!"