Donald Trump Breaks His Silence About Melania Joining Him On The Campaign Trail

Since September 2023, Melania Trump's absence from the campaign trail has been a continuous topic of conversation. The former first lady is known for being a private person who appreciates time out of the spotlight. At that time, Donald Trump indicated that her absence was a deliberate decision to shield Melania from some of the more unsavory aspects of campaigning. "I like to keep her away from it. It's so nasty and so mean," Donald informed "Meet the Press."

In late January, the former president spoke about Melania's future role during election season. Donald predicted that his wife would be a key participant; however, he also told Fox News, "I don't want my family to be too active because they did such a great job last time." Now, a month later, Trump has asserted that Melania's absence is a strategic choice. "[The people] love the fact that she's not out there so much," he explained at a town hall in South Carolina (via The Independent).

Donald compared his wife with other first ladies and noted that Melania would be content to remain in the background. He explained that Melania is a confident person who doesn't need lots of attention. Even so, he also revealed that despite her preference for privacy, her campaign participation will be ramping up. "She's going to be going out a lot, not because she likes doing it, but she likes the result."