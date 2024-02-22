Donald Trump Breaks His Silence About Melania Joining Him On The Campaign Trail
Since September 2023, Melania Trump's absence from the campaign trail has been a continuous topic of conversation. The former first lady is known for being a private person who appreciates time out of the spotlight. At that time, Donald Trump indicated that her absence was a deliberate decision to shield Melania from some of the more unsavory aspects of campaigning. "I like to keep her away from it. It's so nasty and so mean," Donald informed "Meet the Press."
In late January, the former president spoke about Melania's future role during election season. Donald predicted that his wife would be a key participant; however, he also told Fox News, "I don't want my family to be too active because they did such a great job last time." Now, a month later, Trump has asserted that Melania's absence is a strategic choice. "[The people] love the fact that she's not out there so much," he explained at a town hall in South Carolina (via The Independent).
Donald compared his wife with other first ladies and noted that Melania would be content to remain in the background. He explained that Melania is a confident person who doesn't need lots of attention. Even so, he also revealed that despite her preference for privacy, her campaign participation will be ramping up. "She's going to be going out a lot, not because she likes doing it, but she likes the result."
Melania has been spending time at Mar-a-Lago
On February 10, Melania Trump appeared with Donald Trump at a special party at Mar-a-Lago. Almost 1,000 people attended a fundraising dinner organized by the Trumpettes fan club. The former first lady has reportedly been spending significant time at the Trump family's Florida estate. During his South Carolina town hall appearance, the former president contrasted Melania's desire to skip public appearances with her former career as a model. He also provided reasons like family and philanthropy to explain why Melania hasn't been actively campaigning with him.
Melania's absence from the 2024 campaign follows a pattern similar to Donald's previous presidential bid. For the 2020 election, Melania participated in a June 2019 event and didn't reemerge at a campaign event until October 2020. In the past, she's also reportedly refused to attend campaign events. Melania also eschewed appearances as a first lady, particular smaller events. In addition, she occasionally felt free to change her mind and decline to participate in previously-agreed-to commitments.
Even so, Melania's former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, has predicted that Melania will do what is needed to support Donald's current presidential campaign. "She has stood by him and will continue to stand by him because she is just like him," Winston Wolkoff informed The Washington Post. "People would be surprised by just how much they agree about things."