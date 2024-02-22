We Finally Have Answers On Wendy Williams

Since Williams left her famous talk show in 2021, there has been speculation about her well-being. She had been open about a string of diagnoses, including Grave disease and Lymphedema, leading fans to worry about what actually happened to Williams. In January 2022, reports began to surface that Wells Fargo locked her bank accounts due to suspicions of financial exploitation. This would ultimately lead to the media personality being placed in a legal conservatorship in May 2022.

A stay inside a treatment center for cognitive issues soon followed, which led to rumors that the star may have been battling memory loss. Multiple images have been shared online showing Williams entering liquor stores and, at times, appearing confused. In August 2022, several insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that Williams often had to be reminded in the final days of "The Wendy Williams Show" that the adored program was coming to an end.

Adding to her list of health circumstances, the press release also reported that Williams is also battling primary progressive aphasia, known as a secondary form of frontotemporal degeneration, according to the Alzheimer's Association. This diagnosis on its own can impact speech, writing, and one's ability to comprehend language. Thankfully, there does appear to be light at the end of the tunnel, with the announcement stating that "Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed."