Harry's Visit With Sick King Charles Reportedly Cut Short By Palace Aides Who Forced Him To Leave
There seems to be ongoing tension and distance (both literal and metaphorical) between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and others in the royal family. However, it seemed like there was a sign of a potential reconciliation when Harry went to visit King Charles III as soon as he could after he found out that his father had been diagnosed with cancer. However, Harry may have been prevented from spending as much time with his father as he wanted by palace aides. Harry reportedly had wanted to be with his father far longer than the half hour that he was given, potentially even a couple of days.
A source close to the place told The Sun UK, "Harry came over to see his father, expecting to go to Sandringham. But instead, he was asked to be at Clarence House and was restricted to 30 minutes." Sandringham is where King Charles has been recuperating between his cancer treatments in London. Some seemed to think that Harry might overstay his welcome if he came to Sandringham, which is a few hours' drive from London. Keeping the visit to Clarence House in London and limiting how long it was may have been to signal Harry that he isn't fully back in the royal family and still has to abide by their boundaries and rules.
Prince Harry seems to have a ways to go to reconcile with his family
Prince Harry's quick visit with his father King Charles III may have been far shorter than he wanted, but at least he got to see him. In an interview with Good Morning America, Harry talked about the love that he has for his father and his family. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that," he said. There was no mention of whether or not he'd wanted more time to spend with his father or if his visit had been cut short by palace staffers.
One person Prince Harry notably didn't see while he was in England was his brother William, Prince of Wales. Given the fact that Harry was in his home country for a full day and his visit with his dad was only half an hour, he had the time. However, Harry and William didn't meet up. It could be that William was focused on spending time with Catherine, Princess of Wales during her surgery recovery and just didn't have the time.
However, if you think about the fact that Harry may have been restricted in how much he saw his dad during his visit plus the fact that he and William didn't meet up, it seems like the rift between Harry and the royals is still ongoing.