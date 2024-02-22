Harry's Visit With Sick King Charles Reportedly Cut Short By Palace Aides Who Forced Him To Leave

Prince Harry's quick visit with his father King Charles III may have been far shorter than he wanted, but at least he got to see him. In an interview with Good Morning America, Harry talked about the love that he has for his father and his family. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that," he said. There was no mention of whether or not he'd wanted more time to spend with his father or if his visit had been cut short by palace staffers.

One person Prince Harry notably didn't see while he was in England was his brother William, Prince of Wales. Given the fact that Harry was in his home country for a full day and his visit with his dad was only half an hour, he had the time. However, Harry and William didn't meet up. It could be that William was focused on spending time with Catherine, Princess of Wales during her surgery recovery and just didn't have the time.

However, if you think about the fact that Harry may have been restricted in how much he saw his dad during his visit plus the fact that he and William didn't meet up, it seems like the rift between Harry and the royals is still ongoing.