The Cheating Rumors That Plagued Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner's Divorce, Explained

In terms of explosive celebrity divorces, the split between actor Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner was one for the ages. The couple had an agreement put in place prior to their wedding, but that didn't stop the drama from escalating between the duo as they fought over every issue possible during the end of their marriage.

Costner and Baumgartner began seeing each other in 1998 and got married in 2004. Over their 18-year marriage, the couple welcomed three kids, two sons and a daughter. Unfortunately, the couple couldn't resolve their myriad of issues, and Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The divorce sparked many arguments between Costner and Baumgartner, including who their family home would go to and the problem of child support. The divorce was made even messier when rumors of infidelity from both parties, which both Costner and Baumgartner denied.