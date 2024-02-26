Taylor Swift Never Dated These Celebs (But Everyone Assumes She Did)
It's no secret that Taylor Swift's past relationships have been speculated often on the internet and social media. People scramble to analyze her song lyrics and find clues into her life, her feelings, and her boyfriends. Swift has been linked to some big names, but some of her so-called partners haven't date Swift at all.
One rumored relationship was between Swift and Chord Overstreet, a musician and actor most known for his role of Sam on "Glee." Ryan Follesé in the band Hot Chelle Rae along with Nash Overstreet, Chord's brother, cleared up those rumors that Chord and Swift were together in a 2011 interview with Us Weekly.
"She's a good friend of ours," Follesé told the outlet, a few months before they were scheduled to open for Swift in Australia. He said they bonded with the singer while collaborating on a video for the 2009 CMT Music Awards that also featured T-Pain. Follesé shared they spent a lot of time with Swift. When the interviewer asked if it was strange when she and Chord dated, Follesé said, "They never actually dated! No, they were just hanging out." He said they had similar "outgoing" personalities and added, "They were just hanging out and they happened to be very famous. But it was never dating."
Rumors flew that Swift's 'Les Misérable' audition partner was a flame
Another famous face Taylor Swift was rumored to be in a relationship with was Eddie Redmayne. Movie musical lovers will recognize Redmayne from the 2012 "Les Misérables" film, and he also played Newt in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" movies. Us Weekly reported in February 2012 that supposedly, Redmayne and Swift were briefly an item after meeting at the "Les Mis" audition in late 2011. A so-called insider claimed Swift fell for Redmayne quickly and that he liked her a lot too, adding, "Taylor loved this image of a British boyfriend."
After apparently meeting up a few more times, they went their separate ways when Swift was not cast in the movie since Redmayne didn't want to date long distance. The source added, "The elements were against them. It's a shame." However, Redmayne himself denied any truth to the romance rumors during a 2016 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."
"I never went out on a date with Taylor Swift," Redmayne said. "Although I met Taylor Swift." He said they did audition together, "And she was amazing in the audition. [...] We got to sing together, which was a big moment for me." However, there was no romance. In 2012, Redmayne actually started dating the woman who would eventually become his wife, Hannah Bagshawe.
Ellen DeGeneres was insistent that Swift dated Zac Efron
Taylor Swift and Zac Efron's relationship wasn't romantic — they were co-stars in "The Lorax" animated film. When the co-stars appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," DeGeneres asked a loaded question: "What did y'all do for Valentine's Day together?" The answer? Nothing together. DeGeneres gifted them joke t-shirts with phrases to clear the air on dating rumors. During that same episode, Efron and Swift sang and played guitar together, since the "Karma" singer had taught Efron to play the instrument. When Swift encouraged Efron's abilities, DeGeneres quipped, "Only a girlfriend would react that quickly like that." Swift ignored her and coached Efron through different chords.
Another interview Swift did on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was one of the show's worst moments. DeGeneres referred to Efron as Swift's boyfriend multiple times, despite Swift denying it. DeGeneres even asked, "Which song is about Zac on the new CD ['Red']?" Swift denied that any songs were about him, repeating they didn't date.
DeGeneres shared photos of Swift with different celebrity men and told her to ring a bell if they had dated. Swift didn't want to and expressed discomfort, but DeGeneres consistently ignored her. DeGeneres took the bell and rang it for many guys. Swift got visibly emotional and yelled for DeGeneres to, "Stop it, stop it, stop!" Although Swift recovered quickly, it was evident DeGeneres made her feel horrible. Although dating rumors seem harmless, they aren't when used to embarrass someone.