Taylor Swift Never Dated These Celebs (But Everyone Assumes She Did)

It's no secret that Taylor Swift's past relationships have been speculated often on the internet and social media. People scramble to analyze her song lyrics and find clues into her life, her feelings, and her boyfriends. Swift has been linked to some big names, but some of her so-called partners haven't date Swift at all.

One rumored relationship was between Swift and Chord Overstreet, a musician and actor most known for his role of Sam on "Glee." Ryan Follesé in the band Hot Chelle Rae along with Nash Overstreet, Chord's brother, cleared up those rumors that Chord and Swift were together in a 2011 interview with Us Weekly.

"She's a good friend of ours," Follesé told the outlet, a few months before they were scheduled to open for Swift in Australia. He said they bonded with the singer while collaborating on a video for the 2009 CMT Music Awards that also featured T-Pain. Follesé shared they spent a lot of time with Swift. When the interviewer asked if it was strange when she and Chord dated, Follesé said, "They never actually dated! No, they were just hanging out." He said they had similar "outgoing" personalities and added, "They were just hanging out and they happened to be very famous. But it was never dating."