Jill Biden's Most Controversial Moments Since Becoming First Lady
Since assuming the role of first lady in 2021, Dr. Jill Biden has steered clear of controversy for the most part. So much so, actually, that she has previously been criticized for being boring on occasion. For example, in March 2023, she and President Joe Biden received criticism for ordering the same dish while dining out, a move some deemed unadventurous.
Similarly, in 2021, Dr. Biden's White House Christmas decorations were described as boring, with even Donald Trump Jr. weighing in on the chosen aesthetic. However, just two years later, the first lady's holiday decorations provoked a different reaction, outraging holiday purists with Nutcracker tap dancers and proving you truly can't please everyone. Even though Jill is no stranger to criticism and has previously employed sarcasm to respond to a heckler, her words seem to be getting her in trouble the most.
While some controversies surrounding the first lady have been merely matters of differing opinions, others have proven to be much more serious. From reportedly having a personal dislike of another prominent figure in the White House to multiple allegations of racial insensitivity, Jill has found herself in hot water more than once since she returned to the White House. Here's what we know about Dr. Biden's most controversial moments since becoming first lady.
The first lady reportedly wasn't happy with Kamala Harris
First lady Dr. Jill Biden's drama in the White House appears to have started much earlier than anybody could have anticipated. As her husband, President Joe Biden, was elected in 2020, Jill reportedly had reservations about his choice for vice president, Kamala Harris. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," a book that delves into the 2020 election's behind-the-scenes dynamics, Jill shared her uneasiness upon learning that Harris was Joe's top pick for running mate, questioning, "There are millions of people in the United States. Why do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?"
Notably, during a 2019 Democratic primary debate, Harris criticized President Biden for his past opposition to busing when he was a state senator in the 1970s, as per YouTube. Busing was a program aimed at integrating public schools that ultimately had limited success. Despite Harris starting by saying that she didn't consider Joe to be racist, Jill still wasn't too keen on her. A 2021 Politico report claimed that after the debate, Jill voiced her frustration about the future vice president during a group call, allegedly suggesting that Harris should "go f**k [herself]."
Dr. Biden's office responded to the claims made in the book with a statement to Politico, reading, "Many books will be written on the 2020 campaign, with countless retellings of events — some accurate, some inaccurate. The first lady and her team do not plan to comment on any of them."
She praised Nancy Reagan's legacy as Pride Month kicked off
In June 2022, first lady Dr. Jill Biden rubbed many the wrong way when she praised one of her predecessors, Nancy Reagan, just in time for Pride Month. Nancy, who was first lady from 1981 to 1989, and her husband, former President Ronald Reagan, drew criticism for their administration's lack of action during the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s. Despite the epidemic escalating in the US during their time in office, the Reagans chose to remain silent and even distanced themselves from friends affected by the condition.
Despite the controversial Reagan legacy, Dr. Biden kicked off 2022 Pride Month by unveiling a postage stamp featuring Nancy's portrait. "First lady Nancy Reagan served the American people with grace," she said at the ceremony. "And with this stamp, we are affirming that she made such a difference" (via YouTube). The decision caused sharp criticism from the LGBTQ+ community. Sarah Epperson, a social activist, told NPR, "I think it just brings up just this overwhelming, underlying grief that a lot of us have been having." Brandon Cuicchi, an AIDS activist with the ACT UP movement, shared a similar sentiment, noting, "The slowness of the Reagan administration to deal with AIDS cost tens of thousands of American lives."
In response to the criticism, the Biden administration defended Dr. Biden's intentions, stating, "President Biden and the First Lady have a long and proud record of supporting, fighting for, and leading on LGBTQ+ rights and those living with HIV/AIDS."
Dr. Biden compared the Latino community to tacos and bodegas
Just a month after facing backlash from the LGBTQ+ community, first lady Dr. Jill Biden found herself under public scrutiny for a racially insensitive comparison. In July 2022, Dr. Biden headlined a "Latinx IncluXion" event in San Antonio, Texas, where her speech caught many off guard. While attempting to highlight the distinctiveness of the San Antonio Latino community, she compared it to bodegas and tacos (as per YouTube). "The diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," Dr. Biden said, mispronouncing the word "bodegas."
The National Association of Hispanic Journalists took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their opinion on Dr. Biden's speech, writing, "NAHJ encourages Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities." They continued, "We are not tacos," and added, "Do not reduce us to stereotypes." Many social media users also criticized the first lady, labeling her comparisons as racist and insensitive.
In response to the criticism, Michael LaRosa, Dr. Biden's spokesperson, issued an apology on X, sharing, "The First Lady apologizes if her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community."
She stirred up major drama in women's college basketball
In April 2023, allegations of racism found their way back to first lady Dr. Jill Biden. After the NCAA National Championship game between the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes, which LSU won 102-85, Dr. Biden deviated from long-standing political protocol by suggesting both teams should visit the White House. Typically, only the winning team received such an invitation.
However, the controversy wasn't centered on breaking political protocol; rather, it was racially charged. The LSU team is predominantly black, while the Iowa team has predominantly white players, leading to accusations of racial bias against the first lady. During an appearance on the "Paper Route" podcast, LSU's Angel Reese said that she felt that if the situation was reversed, LSU wouldn't receive an honorary White House invite.
In response to the widespread backlash, Dr. Biden revoked her suggestion. Her press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, addressed the situation on X, clarifying, "[Dr. Biden's] comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House." Despite the peace offering, Reese remained unconvinced. When speaking on the "Paper Route" podcast, Reese shared her skepticism towards the first lady's explanation, saying, "I don't accept that. I'm not going to lie to you, I don't accept that apology because [she] said what [she] said." The LSU ultimately did visit the White House, but the Iowa team didn't.
Dr. Biden's 2023 White House Christmas decor horrified many
As the country geared up for the holiday season, first lady Dr. Jill Biden faced unexpectedly harsh criticism for her White House Christmas decorations in 2023. Her chosen theme for the year, "The Magic, Wonder, and Joy of the Holidays," aimed to evoke childlike enchantment and encourage spectators to reconnect with their inner child. As part of the presentation, Dr. Biden shared a video to her X account featuring a tap interpretation of "The Nutcracker Suite" performed by Dorrance Dance, a New York tap group.
A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.
Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o
— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023
However, the video of the dancers tapping through the White House sparked significant backlash on social media. "How utterly tacky, tasteless, and anti-Christmas," one user shared on X, while another described the performance as "awful and classless." Another tweet read, "This is a crime against Christmas."
Dr. Biden's holiday aesthetic inevitably drew comparisons to Melania Trump's White House Christmas decor, which was also heavily scrutinized by many upon its unveiling. Some online critics felt that Trump's aesthetic choices were more elegant and appropriate for the White House, contrasting them with what they perceived as a resemblance to "The Hunger Games" aesthetic in Dr. Biden's approach to the holidays. The Biden administration chose not to respond to the comments.