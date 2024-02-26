Jill Biden's Most Controversial Moments Since Becoming First Lady

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since assuming the role of first lady in 2021, Dr. Jill Biden has steered clear of controversy for the most part. So much so, actually, that she has previously been criticized for being boring on occasion. For example, in March 2023, she and President Joe Biden received criticism for ordering the same dish while dining out, a move some deemed unadventurous.

Similarly, in 2021, Dr. Biden's White House Christmas decorations were described as boring, with even Donald Trump Jr. weighing in on the chosen aesthetic. However, just two years later, the first lady's holiday decorations provoked a different reaction, outraging holiday purists with Nutcracker tap dancers and proving you truly can't please everyone. Even though Jill is no stranger to criticism and has previously employed sarcasm to respond to a heckler, her words seem to be getting her in trouble the most.

While some controversies surrounding the first lady have been merely matters of differing opinions, others have proven to be much more serious. From reportedly having a personal dislike of another prominent figure in the White House to multiple allegations of racial insensitivity, Jill has found herself in hot water more than once since she returned to the White House. Here's what we know about Dr. Biden's most controversial moments since becoming first lady.