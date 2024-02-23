We're In Awe Of Angelina Jolie's Stunning Blonde Hair Transformation
Angelina Jolie may be finding out firsthand whether blondes really do have more fun — Jolie was spotted in New York City with her hair noticeably blonder and brighter. Her new look is a great refresh just in time for spring. Jolie had previously been flirting a bit with the idea of blonde hair in recent months, like at the announcement of Atelier Jolie's collaboration with Chloé in late 2023, but keeping her darker roots in place. This time though, she seems to have gone more all in with her blonde look. It's not the platinum blonde of her character Thena from the Marvel movie "Eternals," but her new real-life look is more of a sandy beige blonde with highlights and depth to it.
If you're inspired by Jolie's new look, and you're ready to book with your stylist, keep in mind that Jolie has been moving towards blonde over the past few months, from the looks of it. If you want to go straight from a dark brunette to a bright blonde like Jolie, it might be a multi-week process of going lighter gradually to help keep your hair healthy and avoid any unwanted brassiness.
Angelina Jolie has been going through changes recently
Angelina Jolie debuted her new hair color as she was in New York visiting Atelier Jolie, her new eco-friendly business venture that is a combination of fashion line, creative collaboration and clothing alteration space, and café. With her new hair and business, Jolie seems to be restyling her life in a number of ways. It comes in the wake of her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt; the two separated in 2016, and as they worked to finalize the end of their relationship, things got ugly in the intervening years with battles over, among other things, custody of their six children and ownership of their French winery — Miraval.
In a 2023 interview with Vogue, published in its iconic September issue, Jolie hinted at some of the changes in her life: "I wonder if I don't know what my style is because I'm still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I'm in transition as a person. [...] I'm hoping to change many aspects of my life. And [Atelier Jolie] is the forward-facing one." The new hair color is another forward-facing change. While it may seem like a small thing, changing your look on the outside can mirror changes happening on the inside.
Angelina Jolie changed her hair more dramatically when she was younger
Angelina Jolie's newest look is one of many she's had over the years. She had long dark hair when her career really started taking off in the early to mid-1990s. By 1997, she'd cut it almost entirely off into a pixie cut. In 1999, she started changing up the color. She wore her hair in chin-length blonde curls for a bit, and then in 2000, she dyed it a gray-blue shade followed by her signature dark brown. In the years that followed, she added in highlights to give her hair some caramel and honey tones but generally kept it on the darker side.
Jolie's hair change has come not long after the news came out that her ex-husband Brad Pitt is now living with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. It's apparently his first major relationship since his marriage with Jolie.
Jolie's hair change may have nothing to do with the fact that her ex has moved on with someone else, but it does set her apart from her ex's new beau who has dark brown hair much like Jolie has had in the past. Jolie's hair is naturally a dark blonde, and apparently her mother first dyed it a darker brown when she was a little girl, so she could be going back to her roots. Or, it could be signaling Jolie's own need for a fresh look in the new year. Whatever the reason, we think she looks great.