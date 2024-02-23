We're In Awe Of Angelina Jolie's Stunning Blonde Hair Transformation

Angelina Jolie's newest look is one of many she's had over the years. She had long dark hair when her career really started taking off in the early to mid-1990s. By 1997, she'd cut it almost entirely off into a pixie cut. In 1999, she started changing up the color. She wore her hair in chin-length blonde curls for a bit, and then in 2000, she dyed it a gray-blue shade followed by her signature dark brown. In the years that followed, she added in highlights to give her hair some caramel and honey tones but generally kept it on the darker side.

Jolie's hair change has come not long after the news came out that her ex-husband Brad Pitt is now living with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. It's apparently his first major relationship since his marriage with Jolie.

Jolie's hair change may have nothing to do with the fact that her ex has moved on with someone else, but it does set her apart from her ex's new beau who has dark brown hair much like Jolie has had in the past. Jolie's hair is naturally a dark blonde, and apparently her mother first dyed it a darker brown when she was a little girl, so she could be going back to her roots. Or, it could be signaling Jolie's own need for a fresh look in the new year. Whatever the reason, we think she looks great.