A Look Back At HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa's Troubled Past

Before Tarek El Moussa was a house-flipping guru, he was admittedly a wild teen who found himself in a gang, likely due to the rough neighborhood he grew up in. That would lead him down a dark path that saw Tarek nearly facing jail time following a fight. At just 17 years old, Tarek was arrested and charged after hitting a man in the head with a baseball bat during an altercation. He detailed this incident in his February 2024 memoir, "Flip Your Life."

According to Tarek, the incident began when his friends and an opposing group met at a local park to square off. As the squabble began, Tarek was hit with much force with a bat and retaliated by snatching the bat and hitting the guy in the head. This immediately knocked him unconscious, leading to Tarek being charged with a string of charges. "I must have blacked out. When I came to, I was sitting in the back of a police car, in handcuffs, charged with assault and battery, aggravated assault, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon," Tarek wrote in an excerpt obtained by People.

Tarek was briefly detained in juvenile detention before it was determined in court that he acted in self-defense, though it's unclear what happened to the other young man that he struck with the bat. This second chance struck a chord with Tarek, who became determined to change his life.