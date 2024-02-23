Dolly Parton Has A Message For Beyoncé After The Artist's Breakout Country Hit

Who knew that Beyoncé was a little bit country? She thrilled fans with her Super Bowl LVIII Verizon ad in which she hinted at her next album drop, then followed up with a real shocker: "Act II," a reported all-country project. The first two singles immediately went stratospheric and earned the pop star a new career first. "Texas Hold 'Em" took the top spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs list — the first time a Black woman had ever achieved that goal. (The second single, "16 Carriages," debuted at a respectable 9th.)

Not everyone has warmed to the news, however. An Oklahoma radio station declined a listener request to play Beyoncé's songs "as we are a country music station," per a station email received by a fan. (The station reversed its stance after fans flooded them with protests.) The snub reignited the debate over Beyoncé's legitimacy as a country singer, which began back in 2016 with her song "Daddy Lessons." But this time, country icon Dolly Parton stepped up in defense of Queen Bey, welcoming her warmly to the new genre.

"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album," Parton wrote on Instagram. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can't wait to hear the full album! Love, Dolly." Parton started the comment thread herself by dropping a single heart emoji, and the post quickly generated nearly half a million likes.