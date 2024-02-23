Dolly Parton Has A Message For Beyoncé After The Artist's Breakout Country Hit
Who knew that Beyoncé was a little bit country? She thrilled fans with her Super Bowl LVIII Verizon ad in which she hinted at her next album drop, then followed up with a real shocker: "Act II," a reported all-country project. The first two singles immediately went stratospheric and earned the pop star a new career first. "Texas Hold 'Em" took the top spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs list — the first time a Black woman had ever achieved that goal. (The second single, "16 Carriages," debuted at a respectable 9th.)
Not everyone has warmed to the news, however. An Oklahoma radio station declined a listener request to play Beyoncé's songs "as we are a country music station," per a station email received by a fan. (The station reversed its stance after fans flooded them with protests.) The snub reignited the debate over Beyoncé's legitimacy as a country singer, which began back in 2016 with her song "Daddy Lessons." But this time, country icon Dolly Parton stepped up in defense of Queen Bey, welcoming her warmly to the new genre.
"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album," Parton wrote on Instagram. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can't wait to hear the full album! Love, Dolly." Parton started the comment thread herself by dropping a single heart emoji, and the post quickly generated nearly half a million likes.
Dolly Parton gave Queen Bey her country stamp of approval
Beyoncé's venture into country music has been met with some cool reception from fans and critics. Of the singer's song "Daddy Lessons" from "Lemonade," a CMT columnist shrugged, "Sorry. I just don't hear it ... All of the sudden, everyone's acting like she's moved to Nashville and announced that she's country now. ...If you ask me, this song is no more country than her 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).'" When an Orlando country station aired the number, listeners posted angry messages to the station's social media.
Some feel Beyoncé is getting hate because of her race. Despite the argument the genre has its roots in Black music, only recently have nonwhite musicians gained a foothold in the country world. Meanwhile, there hasn't been this kind of backlash for white country stars who cross over to other styles. Dolly Parton herself recently dropped a collab album, "Rockstar," in which she paired with 40 pop and rock greats to cover classic songs like "Let It Be" and "We Are the Champions." The reviews were middling, but no one dared suggest Parton stop straying from her Tennessee roots.
Dolly's faithful fans heartily agree with her message to Beyoncé. "The [Queen] has spoken. Can we support Bey already? Country is for everyone!" said one Instagram admirer. The good-news outlet Upworthy suggested, "Dolly Beyoncé collab maybe? Just a thought."