The List Survey: Who Was The Best Dressed At Tiffany Trump's Wedding?
Tiffany Trump, daughter of Former President Donald Trump, was married at her father's Florida home on November 12, 2022. According to The New York Times, she and her new husband, Michael Boulos, celebrated a blend of both their cultures in an "American-Lebanese celebration" thanks to wedding planner Toni Breiss. Tiffany Trump's stunning wedding featured a grand arch made of a variety of colored hydrangeas, a multi-tiered wedding cake dripping in delicate flowers, and of course, a star-studded guest list, per Hello! Magazine. We love weddings for all the glitz and glamour and the celebration of true love, but our favorite reason for wedding season is the excuse to dress up!
Over 250 guests attended the Trump wedding at Mar-A-Lago, each dressed to the nines to celebrate the happy couple. To find out which guest earned the title of "best dressed," The List conducted a survey on YouTube, asking fans, "Who was the best dressed at Tiffany Trump's wedding?"
Over 55% of voters agree that the sister of the bride looked stunning
According to The List's survey, a majority of voters agree that Ivanka Trump was the best-dressed wedding guest at Tiffany Trump's wedding. Per Women's Wear Daily, the bride's half-sister wore a "Grecian-style baby blue dress" that draped to the floor. Ivanka posted photos on Instagram where her daughter wore a similar baby blue dress with sparkling details, and her sons accessorized with matching baby blue bow ties.
Melania Trump, Donald Trump's current wife earned 24% of the vote, wearing a floor-length cream-colored gown and belt combo. The former first lady did receive some criticism for her choice to wear cream to her step-daughter's wedding. According to Newsweek, people flocked to the comment section on Instagram to point out how close Melania's dress was to white. It's a commonly understood rule that guests should not wear white or white-adjacent colors to a wedding unless the bride says otherwise. While she looked fabulous, we wonder if Tiffany (or her mother, Marla) were okay with the choice.
At 15%, voters think Marla Maples stole the show with her outfit as the mother of the bride. The second wife of Donald Trump looked stunning in a lavender floor-length dress. In an Instagram post, Marla shared her happiness for her only daughter, saying she has "never been more joyful since the day Tiffany was born."
Kimberly Guilfoyle (3%) and Lara Trump (3%) were also in the running for best dressed at the wedding.
No one looked better than the blushing bride herself
All of the wedding guests looked incredible, but no one could outdo Tiffany Trump and her wedding day looks. In true heiress fashion, she actually had three dresses over the course of her wedding weekend. She greeted guests in a "simple, white [tea-length] dress" during the rehearsal dinner, where she happily danced with her soon-to-be-husband, per Daily Mail.
During her wedding ceremony, Tiffany Trump wore a stunning sleeved gown made by Lebanese designer Ellie Saab, paired with a floor-length veil that draped along her extra-long train (via Hello). According to Page Six, the bride was "named after the luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co.," so we aren't surprised that her wedding dress was dripping in sparkling diamond-esc detailing.
Her third bridal gown, while equally beautiful, was a drastic change from her sparkling ceremony dress. Wedding planner Toni Breiss shared a photo on Instagram of the happy couple moments before their reception, where Tiffany Trump shows off her gorgeously understated satin gown, with an elegant slit that allows her legs and strappy sandals to peek through.
Despite the frustrations from Trump regarding the midterm election results and his 2024 reelection bid announcement, the family tried their best to discourage politics and instead focus on the happy celebration, according to People.