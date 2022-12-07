The List Survey: Who Was The Best Dressed At Tiffany Trump's Wedding?

According to The List's survey, a majority of voters agree that Ivanka Trump was the best-dressed wedding guest at Tiffany Trump's wedding. Per Women's Wear Daily, the bride's half-sister wore a "Grecian-style baby blue dress" that draped to the floor. Ivanka posted photos on Instagram where her daughter wore a similar baby blue dress with sparkling details, and her sons accessorized with matching baby blue bow ties.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump's current wife earned 24% of the vote, wearing a floor-length cream-colored gown and belt combo. The former first lady did receive some criticism for her choice to wear cream to her step-daughter's wedding. According to Newsweek, people flocked to the comment section on Instagram to point out how close Melania's dress was to white. It's a commonly understood rule that guests should not wear white or white-adjacent colors to a wedding unless the bride says otherwise. While she looked fabulous, we wonder if Tiffany (or her mother, Marla) were okay with the choice.

At 15%, voters think Marla Maples stole the show with her outfit as the mother of the bride. The second wife of Donald Trump looked stunning in a lavender floor-length dress. In an Instagram post, Marla shared her happiness for her only daughter, saying she has "never been more joyful since the day Tiffany was born."

Kimberly Guilfoyle (3%) and Lara Trump (3%) were also in the running for best dressed at the wedding.