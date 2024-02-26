Whoopi Goldberg's Most Controversial Moments

Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault, domestic violence, and genocide.

Whoopi Goldberg is one of Hollywood's most talented figures — she's a member of the coveted EGOT club, a film producer, a screenwriter, a novelist, and a UNICEF ambassador, with the list going on. Nonetheless, Goldberg is also one of the industry's most controversial figures.

In 2007, Goldberg took on the role of co-host on ABC's talk show "The View," which is known for its discussions on diverse and often controversial topics. As the point of the show is to have an array of differing opinions, Goldberg was given a platform to freely share some of her unpopular opinions. Ranging from victim-blaming to downplaying important social movements, Goldberg's future at "The View" seemed to be in jeopardy on numerous occasions. Despite facing backlash for her remarks, Goldberg has managed to keep her seat at the table.

While nobody knows how much longer Goldberg will remain on "The View," she's adamant about staying true to herself. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Goldberg shared that she prefers to remain neutral in times of controversy because the public has unfairly labeled her as the bad guy in the past for things she did not do. "I don't know when somebody is really awful or whether someone has just put something out there about them," she explained. However, Goldberg's neutrality seems to have gotten her in trouble more often than not. Here are five of her most controversial moments.