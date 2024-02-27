Prince Harry Looked Completely Different Without Facial Hair

While there have certainly been times when royal beards were all the rage, these days, we're more accustomed to seeing clean-shaven looks. During the brief times when King Charles and William, Prince of Wales, have sported beards, they've looked completely different with facial hair. For Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex the opposite is true: Harry without facial hair feels unfamiliar. The duke debuted his bearded style briefly in December 2013, after he returned from Antarctica. While some of the royals reportedly liked his new look — including his cousin Zara Tindall, who nicknamed him "Prince Hairy" — he went back to a smoother look soon after, apparently after a request from his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. By the summer of 2015, however, Harry regrew a beard and it went on to become part of his signature look.

Before his 2018 royal wedding to Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Harry's facial hair became a topic of intense debate. While some experts noted no royal rules prohibited Harry's beard, others asserted that it was against regulations when worn with a military uniform (although this was a rule Harry had already broken in the past). Harry's facial hair was also contested privately within the family. As Harry later recounted in his memoir, "Spare," William wanted Harry to shave since his own efforts to wear a beard had been thwarted in the past, as well as to uphold army rules. Even so, Harry's decision to keep the beard won out due to gaining the queen's support.