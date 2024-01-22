Royals Who Looked Completely Different With Facial Hair

Historically, monarchs were expected to sport a hefty amount of facial hair. Henry VIII, for instance, was as notorious for his luxurious facial hair as he was for his commitment issues. There's even a longstanding urban legend that the Tudor king enforced a beard tax during his reign, though historians argue that there's no evidence of such legislation ever existing in Britain (Russia was a different matter however, with Peter the Great taxing the hirsute in pursuit of modernization).

But in recent years, European monarchs have eschewed the hairy look in favor of slicker, clean-shaven appearances. This was in part due to beards being associated with radicals, an image that evidently did not align with the principles of upholding hereditary privilege. Of course, the clean-shaven trend largely applies to European aristocracy. For example, within the Saudi royal family, it's almost unheard of for princes and kings to be clean-shaven, as beards are a symbol of both lofty social status and religious devotion.

Every so often, however, European royals have been known to defy convention and embrace their inner Henry David Thoreau, rocking some serious facial hair as well as the status quo. In turn, these rustic looks left the old-money aristocrats looking near unrecognizable. From majestic muttonchops to princely peach fuzz, these royals looked completely different with facial hair.