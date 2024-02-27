Donald Trump's Potential VP Candidates Have Had Their Fair Share Of Controversies

As former President Donald Trump attempts to get back into the White House in 2024, everyone wonders who he will choose as Vice President if elected. Notably, Trump has ruled out his former VP, Mike Pence, as his 2024 running mate. During an interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" with Laura Ingraham, Trump presented a list of six new potential VP candidates — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard.

When speaking to Ingraham, Trump said that he was looking for individuals he considered to be strong leaders in their own right. After sharing the six names in question, out of which some are candidates no one could have predicted, Trump stated, "They're all good [people,] they're all solid. And I always say, 'I want people with common sense.'" Most of the candidates mentioned have expressed their willingness to serve as Trump's VP if chosen.

Several of Trump's potential VP picks have previously entered the 2024 presidential race before withdrawing, yet they clearly continue to hold significant political influence, which is why it's crucial not to forget their controversial moments. From publicly defending Vladimir Putin's Ukraine attack to claiming 9/11 was an inside job, here are the biggest controversies that have plagued the six people Trump might want next to him if he were to win.