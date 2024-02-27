Taylor Swift's Merch Boycott Controversy, Explained

Taylor Swift's career success has led her to have a stunning net worth. However, merchandise sales from her online store have garnered lots of criticism. The official Swift merch has been subpar for many buyers, and they haven't held back in sharing their negative experiences. Many people wait for months to receive their merchandise, if it even comes at all. There were issues with this during the 2023 holiday season.

Bravado, the company owned by Universal Music Group that handles Swift's merch, sent out an email in late 2023 apologizing to customers for shipping delays and missing items. They promised that merch supposed to arrive 10 days before Christmas that didn't make it would get refunded, and customers would still receive their items. While speaking to Business Insider, UMG and Bravado explained that "outstanding orders from that time should now have been fulfilled." They added, "To those who experienced extended shipping delays in the run-up to the holiday and into the new year, we have extended full refunds, we have sent outstanding items where available free of charge and issued store credits for any items that were no longer available."

One Swiftie on the Taylor Swift Merch subreddit experienced this because they ordered a "1989" cardigan back in October 2023 that never arrived. Since it was a limited edition, they got a refund and store credit, but not the item they wanted. "I'm very disappointed at this and UMG about this situation," they wrote.