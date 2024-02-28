Why J.Lo And Ben Affleck Canceling Their 2003 Wedding Hurt Their Relationship

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck scrapped their nuptials, the "I'm Real" singer and Affleck did not immediately part ways. In fact, they chose to stay together for a while, which appeared to only complicate matters. Speaking of the imminent split during her February 2024 chat with Apple Music, Lopez shared, "We didn't break up right at that moment. It happened over the series of the next few months. What it did was it casted doubt in me ― and both of us ― about what our relationship was and where it was going."

In the end, it seems those few months of uncertainty led the couple to end things in January 2004. Surprisingly, just months later, in June 2004, Lopez secretly singer ex-boyfriend Marc Anthony in a private ceremony at her Beverly Hills home. As October 2004 rolled around, Affleck had also moved on publicly with fellow actor Jennifer Garner, making their first public appearance together at the World Series. The following year, in June 2005, Affleck and Garner married. With both Lopez and Affleck finding new loves, it appeared that they were done with one another for good. However, this would not keep "Bennifer" apart forever.