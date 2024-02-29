The Strange Tiger Woods Tampon Moment That Sparked Major Backlash

It's not very often that you hear the name Tiger Woods and the word tampon in the same sentence, but the pro golfer certainly made a lot of headlines when he was spotted carrying one in his hands at the Genesis Invitational back in 2023. He even gave the tampon to fellow pro golfer Justin Thomas in a move that raised a lot of eyebrows.

Then again, Woods is no stranger when it comes to controversial headlines. Everyone still remembers that one night back in 2009 when his ex-wife Elin Nordegren reportedly found out that he was unfaithful. It was a night that not only changed their marriage and their relationship forever but also had a serious impact on his professional career as a golfer. The couple ended up getting a divorce and Woods landed himself in sex rehab a year later in 2010. Woods even told ESPN in an interview that same year, "There were a lot of people that thought I was a different person and my actions were not according to that. That's why I had to apologize, I was so sorry for what I've done," and "I've made my mistakes."

So, knowing that everything he does certainly makes headlines for better or for worse, a lot of fans can't help but wonder why Woods would be seen carrying a tampon let alone how the moment even came about to begin with.