The Strange Tiger Woods Tampon Moment That Sparked Major Backlash
It's not very often that you hear the name Tiger Woods and the word tampon in the same sentence, but the pro golfer certainly made a lot of headlines when he was spotted carrying one in his hands at the Genesis Invitational back in 2023. He even gave the tampon to fellow pro golfer Justin Thomas in a move that raised a lot of eyebrows.
Then again, Woods is no stranger when it comes to controversial headlines. Everyone still remembers that one night back in 2009 when his ex-wife Elin Nordegren reportedly found out that he was unfaithful. It was a night that not only changed their marriage and their relationship forever but also had a serious impact on his professional career as a golfer. The couple ended up getting a divorce and Woods landed himself in sex rehab a year later in 2010. Woods even told ESPN in an interview that same year, "There were a lot of people that thought I was a different person and my actions were not according to that. That's why I had to apologize, I was so sorry for what I've done," and "I've made my mistakes."
So, knowing that everything he does certainly makes headlines for better or for worse, a lot of fans can't help but wonder why Woods would be seen carrying a tampon let alone how the moment even came about to begin with.
Fans were left offended by Tiger Woods' period joke
Tiger Woods managed to stir some controversy in his life once again when he handed golfer Justin Thomas a tampon during the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles back in 2023. The two men chuckled during the viral moment, but for some critics, it wasn't a laughing matter. Now, whether or not Woods handed Thomas the tampon as part of a prank or even a bet is unclear, but golf fans think it was because Woods outdrove his opponent during the game. The handoff might have suggested that Woods thought Thomas was "playing like a girl."
The tampon exchange ruffled a lot of feathers as some critics believed it was offensive to women. One critic even took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, "Dereliction of duty by golf journalists not to ask Woods about the 'tampon' incident...it was crass, juvenile & unacceptable will @PGATOUR have the courage to fine him? I doubt it but a full & genuine apology from @TigerWoods for his disgusting behavior would be a start."
Another critic added, "If Tiger Woods knew anything about women, he'd know that a tampon is a sign of m**********g strength bc let's see you endure bleeding and cramps and breast pain and back pain and bloating and migraines & acne 12 times a yr for 3-5 days for 40 yrs, Tiger. Ok?" Because so many people were offended by the tampon hand off, Woods was forced to speak out about it.
Tiger Woods had to give yet another apology
Tiger Woods even got some heat from the press for his tampon joke. Sports Illustrated called it sexist and offensive and "no laughing matter," while Glamour said it was a "cheap period joke."
After everything that he's gone through in his life, no one can blame Woods for wanting to just focus on the game of golf. But not even a full 24 hours after his tampon handoff with fellow golfer Justin Thomas, Woods issued an apology for a moment that was an otherwise private joke between two friends. During a press conference, he said, "It was supposed to be all fun and games, but obviously, it hasn't turned out that way. If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun. If I offended anybody in any way, shape, or form, I'm sorry."
The good news for Woods is that some fans saw it as an innocent joke and nothing more. "What happened to us? Cmon, just a prank and nothing more. Good grief. When frivolity is taken away, what's next?," said one person on X while another added, "I'm offended by the offended of the offended."