Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Jealous Of Harry And Kate's Previous Sibling-Like Relationship

Of course, the Duke of Sussex has never said that he was in love Kate Middleton, but it would be safe to say that he certainly did adore her. Harry has also made it no secret that he's always felt like his brother had done the right thing by marrying Kate. He said during William and Kate's royal wedding back in 2011 (via Cosmopolitan), "I think he's done the right thing. He's waited, and he's done it when he feels right, and it's a huge step. She's a fantastic girl. She really is. I'm really looking forward to getting her under my wing — or she'll be taking me under her wing probably."

As far as Meghan Markle and her jealousy towards Kate Middleton, her half-sister Samantha Markle said in 2020 that Meghan was "jealous of Kate Middleton and ruined her birthday on purpose" when she and Prince Harry decided to announce they were leaving the royal family one day before Kate's birthday. Samantha told the Daily Star Online that Meghan was probably jealous of who Kate was and her beauty. She said, "Sad she would do that on Kate's birthday — I believe she was jealous of beautiful Kate."

Meghan has never flat out admitted any grudge towards her sister-in-law, but then again, moving her family thousands of miles away from the U.K. to California might have been a way for her and Harry to avoid it.