Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Jealous Of Harry And Kate's Previous Sibling-Like Relationship
Before Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, met Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, he spent a lot of time working alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales. And because of it, it's been suggested that the Duchess of Sussex has felt jealous of the sibling-like relationship Harry had with his sister-in-law. There were numerous times when Harry and Kate looked so happy and ease together that you'd almost think they were a real brother and sister duo. In fact, many royal fans have noticed just how cute they looked during their joint appearances at their royal engagements. There wasn't a time that Kate didn't have a huge smile on her face or wasn't laughing next to her charming brother-in-law.
Even though Meghan Markle has never really done anything to show resentment towards their relationship (like accidentally trip her sister-in-law during a royal walkabout with the boys), there are multiple reports out there that say the former Hollywood star is jealous of "everything Kate Middleton has," per The Sun. One royal expert even took things one step further by claiming that Meghan had a valid reason to envy the attention that Harry used to give Kate before she entered the picture, as their loving bond may have been more than a sibling-in-law relationship.
Meghan Markle might have been jealous of Harry and Kate's close bond
In an interview with The Telegraph, royal author and expert Ingrid Seward suggested that Meghan might have felt like the third wheel in an already established relationship between Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, even though it was very sibling-like between them. Because of Harry and Meghan's bond, Seward says that Meghan "must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate Middleton."
Seward also went on to say that Prince Harry might have been in love with Kate Middleton, but it's not the kind of love anyone would have expected. She said, "Maybe Harry was a little in love with Kate. I don't mean physically but mentally. He always longed for a sister, he told Diana that. Psychologically I think he just adored her."
In his book, "Spare," the Duke of Sussex did admit that he had love for his sister-in-law, but not the kind of love that Seward seems to suggest. He wrote (via Cosmopolitan), "I loved my new sister-in-law. I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I'd never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side. She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too."
Prince Harry adored Kate Middleton
Of course, the Duke of Sussex has never said that he was in love Kate Middleton, but it would be safe to say that he certainly did adore her. Harry has also made it no secret that he's always felt like his brother had done the right thing by marrying Kate. He said during William and Kate's royal wedding back in 2011 (via Cosmopolitan), "I think he's done the right thing. He's waited, and he's done it when he feels right, and it's a huge step. She's a fantastic girl. She really is. I'm really looking forward to getting her under my wing — or she'll be taking me under her wing probably."
As far as Meghan Markle and her jealousy towards Kate Middleton, her half-sister Samantha Markle said in 2020 that Meghan was "jealous of Kate Middleton and ruined her birthday on purpose" when she and Prince Harry decided to announce they were leaving the royal family one day before Kate's birthday. Samantha told the Daily Star Online that Meghan was probably jealous of who Kate was and her beauty. She said, "Sad she would do that on Kate's birthday — I believe she was jealous of beautiful Kate."
Meghan has never flat out admitted any grudge towards her sister-in-law, but then again, moving her family thousands of miles away from the U.K. to California might have been a way for her and Harry to avoid it.