John Mayer Has No Hard Feelings Toward Ex-Girlfriend Katy Perry

John Mayer and Katy Perry's romance began in August 2012, nine months after Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand dumped her via text message in December 2011. Things appeared promising for Mayer and Perry, who were all smiles at various public events, such as the February 2013 Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala. Engagement rumors emerged that same month when Perry wore a heart-shaped ring designed by celebrity jeweler Daniel Gibbings during a Valentine's Day date night with Mayer in Los Angeles. However, a source soon put the kibosh on any talks of a possible wedding to People days after the speculation began. A month later, the pair announced their breakup, citing their hectic schedules as the primary reason.

However, that wasn't the end of Perry and Mayer's romance. By June 2013, the couple had reconciled. Later that year, engagement rumors emerged again, this time due to a diamond ring Perry sported at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2013. Sadly, there was no engagement, and by February 2014, Mayer and Perry ended their relationship for good. An insider told People in March 2014 that the pair were simply too different, particularly in terms of partying. Perry, who was 29 at the time of their split, still seemed to enjoy the nightlife, while Mayer, who was 36, preferred a quieter existence.

While things may not have panned out between them, Mayer doesn't seem to harbor hard feelings toward his ex.