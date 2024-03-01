John Mayer Has No Hard Feelings Toward Ex-Girlfriend Katy Perry
John Mayer and Katy Perry's romance began in August 2012, nine months after Perry's ex-husband Russell Brand dumped her via text message in December 2011. Things appeared promising for Mayer and Perry, who were all smiles at various public events, such as the February 2013 Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala. Engagement rumors emerged that same month when Perry wore a heart-shaped ring designed by celebrity jeweler Daniel Gibbings during a Valentine's Day date night with Mayer in Los Angeles. However, a source soon put the kibosh on any talks of a possible wedding to People days after the speculation began. A month later, the pair announced their breakup, citing their hectic schedules as the primary reason.
However, that wasn't the end of Perry and Mayer's romance. By June 2013, the couple had reconciled. Later that year, engagement rumors emerged again, this time due to a diamond ring Perry sported at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2013. Sadly, there was no engagement, and by February 2014, Mayer and Perry ended their relationship for good. An insider told People in March 2014 that the pair were simply too different, particularly in terms of partying. Perry, who was 29 at the time of their split, still seemed to enjoy the nightlife, while Mayer, who was 36, preferred a quieter existence.
While things may not have panned out between them, Mayer doesn't seem to harbor hard feelings toward his ex.
Years after their split, Mayer dedicated a song to Perry
By 2017, John Mayer and Katy Perry had both moved on. She was even in a new relationship with actor Orlando Bloom by this time, whom she began dating in early 2016. Still, that did not stop Mayer from dedicating a touching record to his ex-girlfriend. Mayer revealed during an intimate conversation with The New York Times that his track "Still Feel Like Your Man" was written about Perry. "Who else would I be thinking about? And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship," he explained to the publication in March 2017.
While Perry doesn't appear to have commented publicly on "Still Feel Like Your Man," she briefly hinted at how Mayer's music may be a sore spot for her during an April 2022 episode of "American Idol." When contestant Noah Thompson delivered a rendition of Mayer's 2009 hit single "Heartbreak Warfare," Perry joked, "I'm triggered! It's a great song, you did great, but I can't talk anymore."
Mayer admitted that he still loves Perry's vocals on their duet
Katy Perry may no longer be singing along to John Mayer's music, but we know for certain he is a fan of hers. The Grammy Award-winning vocalist sat down with Andy Cohen for an October 2023 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," where he admitted that he still loves his 2013 duet with Perry, "Who You Love." Mayer explained to the Bravo host, "I listen to that every once in a while, and I go, 'I like that song.' I like the way that she sounds on the song. She got that way of singing down and met the challenge of that song. It was so much fun."
Mayer and Perry obviously aren't the best of friends, but they seem to have a lasting respect for one another. The pop star dubbed Mayer her best lover in June 2017 while appearing on "The Late Late Show" and even wished his father a happy 90th birthday in October of that same year. Perry is now engaged to Orlando Bloom, so there's clearly no chance of a reconciliation between herself and Mayer. Still, it's great to see their split didn't become a messy public display.