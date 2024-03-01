Why Emma Stone Is Scared To Make Any Jokes About Pal Taylor Swift

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift have kept their celebrity friendship out of the spotlight for the most part, which doesn't mean the famous duo has managed to avoid press attention altogether. Their connection dates back to 2008 when they first met at an awards show and instantly hit it off. In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Stone gushed about her longtime friend: "I've known her since we were 17 and 18." The "Easy A" star continued, "[Swift's] a wonderful friend. She blows my mind." This wasn't the first time Stone publicly praised Swift either.

In 2010, Stone told MTV that the "Bad Blood" hitmaker has a side to her that not many people know about. However, while Stone's characteristic sarcastic wit might mesh well with Swift's "sick sense of humor," it hasn't always translated smoothly beyond their friendship circle. Despite their lasting bond, Stone's offhanded joke about her famous friend landed her in hot water. During a press conference after she won Best Actress at the 2024 Golden Globes, Stone jokingly called Swift "an a**hole" for her support, and she soon came to regret it (via YouTube).

During a subsequent chat with Variety, the "Superbad" star explained why she wouldn't be making any more jokes about Swift, at least in public. "I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context," Stone asserted. While there's no bad blood between the two stars, Swift's fan base wasn't amused.