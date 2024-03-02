What Brittany Mahomes Looks Like With No Makeup
Brittany Mahomes has been thrust into the spotlight with her husband's success, but she has shown herself more than capable of handling it. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, has been making waves in the media with his remarkable football achievements, including leading his team to four Super Bowls since 2017 and helping secure three victories. As Brittany continues to vehemently cheer her beau on, she has also garnered attention of her own.
With her expressive fashion choices, ranging from best to worst game day looks, and what many deemed questionable game day behavior, Brittany found herself under the watchful eyes of critics as she became increasingly exposed to the realm of public opinion. Despite the growing spotlight, the mother of two is not one to shy away from baring her face in public.
Brittany has shared a number of photos and videos sans makeup on her Instagram page, boasting nearly two million followers, proving that she looks just as stunning without any makeup on as she does with full glam. As a certified fitness trainer and an avid gym enthusiast, Brittany frequently posts her workout sessions, often featuring her bare face paired with stylish workout attire. For those curious about how the NFL WAG maintains her appearance without relying on makeup, we have the answers.
Her glowing complexion and love for fitness are intrinsically connected
Brittany Mahomes' radiant bare face likely owes much to her great genetics, but nowadays, almost everyone has a skincare routine. When speaking to E! News in 2021, Mahomes shared that she uses Tula Skincare, stating, "It is totally worth the hype." While she hasn't shared a step-by-step skincare regimen, Mahomes did mention opting for lip fillers to enhance her pout during an Instagram Q&A session. However, she didn't elaborate on her decision much, so the reasoning behind it remains unknown.
In addition to a little outside help, Mahomes is known for her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, which undoubtedly contributes to her natural glow. After retiring from her professional soccer career, Mahomes continued to prioritize working out and eventually became a certified fitness trainer. "'Training like Britt' means many things — working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS," she wrote on her fitness website.
According to dermatologists, regular exercise can have a hugely positive impact on the overall state of your skin. From increasing blood circulation to stimulating collagen production and enhancing cellular turnover, a regular fitness routine can do more wonders for your skin than most mainstream skincare products, going beyond the superficial benefits of creams and serums. Other than appearance-related advantages, workouts will also leave you feeling good. While it's clear Mahomes is onto something here, that doesn't keep her haters at bay.
Brittany is confident in her skin despite haters' opinions
Ever since the NFL spotlight shifted towards the Mahomes family, Brittany Mahomes seems to be getting the worst end of it, attracting a swarm of online trolls whether she posts a makeup-free selfie or a red carpet-ready look. "They're saying stuff like I'm ugly and Patrick could do way better than me," Brittany shared during an appearance on the "Shootin It with Soph" podcast in 2018. Fortunately, not everyone is a hater. Under a sweet family photo where Brittany is bare-faced, fans showered her with compliments on her natural appearance. "You're just as beautiful without makeup as you are with," one person commented, while another wrote: "You are stunning without makeup! You look so young!"
In February 2024, Brittany faced another round of harsh criticism when she shared she would be appearing in the 60th edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. However, her extra-spicy bikini video finally silenced her haters, as did her interview with the iconic magazine. "Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," she shared, adding, "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you the best version of yourself is what really matters."
Regardless of whether she's wearing makeup or not, Brittany is evidently relishing her well-earned physique and natural beauty, despite anyone's judgment. While it's safe to say she is stunning even without makeup, it's her inner beauty that truly makes Brittany stand out.