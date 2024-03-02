What Brittany Mahomes Looks Like With No Makeup

Brittany Mahomes has been thrust into the spotlight with her husband's success, but she has shown herself more than capable of handling it. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, has been making waves in the media with his remarkable football achievements, including leading his team to four Super Bowls since 2017 and helping secure three victories. As Brittany continues to vehemently cheer her beau on, she has also garnered attention of her own.

With her expressive fashion choices, ranging from best to worst game day looks, and what many deemed questionable game day behavior, Brittany found herself under the watchful eyes of critics as she became increasingly exposed to the realm of public opinion. Despite the growing spotlight, the mother of two is not one to shy away from baring her face in public.

Brittany has shared a number of photos and videos sans makeup on her Instagram page, boasting nearly two million followers, proving that she looks just as stunning without any makeup on as she does with full glam. As a certified fitness trainer and an avid gym enthusiast, Brittany frequently posts her workout sessions, often featuring her bare face paired with stylish workout attire. For those curious about how the NFL WAG maintains her appearance without relying on makeup, we have the answers.