Brittany Mahomes' Extra Spicy Sports Illustrated Bikini Video Finally Silences Her Haters
The stunning Brittany Mahomes is being celebrated in her own right with her rookie appearance in the iconic "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" issue, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Brittany has faced her share of haters in the past, and while some in that position might keep their heads down and go quiet, Brittany's clearly not letting anyone get her down. In the announcement on Instagram, which includes some behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot in Belize, they describe some of Brittany's accomplishments, including "owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother." Nowhere in the description do we see her named as the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She's her own person, and that's what's being celebrated. (Though they did have her wearing a bright red two-piece swimsuit, which just happens to be one of her husband's team colors).
She's also noted as being the "founder of the world's first ever dedicated stadium for women's sports," in reference to her work on the permanent home for the Kansas City Currents — the CPKC Stadium. It is set to open at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City, Missouri for the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. And while we don't want to focus on looks alone, we have to say that Brittany looks fantastic and seems to have had a lot of fun on set.
Brittany Mahomes is all about being true to herself
In case you wondered exactly what Brittany Mahomes thinks about her critics, she makes it clear in her interview with "Sports Illustrated." "Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," Mahomes said. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you the best version of yourself is what really matters." Mahomes has come after her haters before, and we love to see her moving past them and living her best life.
Mahomes' fans have flooded the comments to share their support for her "SI Swimsuit" debut. One person wrote, "Love it!!! She's not just a 'football wife.' She's a queen making her name known on her own and empowering girls everywhere." Another one said, "You're setting a great example for your kids that you are continuing to build your own brand and have your own accomplishments that you can be proud of, independent from your husband." We couldn't agree more.
Another newcomer to this year's "SI Swimsuit" issue includes Lori Harvey, a longtime model, entrepreneur, and daughter of Steve Harvey. This year's "SI Swimsuit" issue will come out in May.