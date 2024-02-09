Brittany Mahomes' Extra Spicy Sports Illustrated Bikini Video Finally Silences Her Haters

The stunning Brittany Mahomes is being celebrated in her own right with her rookie appearance in the iconic "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" issue, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Brittany has faced her share of haters in the past, and while some in that position might keep their heads down and go quiet, Brittany's clearly not letting anyone get her down. In the announcement on Instagram, which includes some behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot in Belize, they describe some of Brittany's accomplishments, including "owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother." Nowhere in the description do we see her named as the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She's her own person, and that's what's being celebrated. (Though they did have her wearing a bright red two-piece swimsuit, which just happens to be one of her husband's team colors).

She's also noted as being the "founder of the world's first ever dedicated stadium for women's sports," in reference to her work on the permanent home for the Kansas City Currents — the CPKC Stadium. It is set to open at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City, Missouri for the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. And while we don't want to focus on looks alone, we have to say that Brittany looks fantastic and seems to have had a lot of fun on set.