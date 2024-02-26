What To Know About Reporter Concha Calleja's Claims Kate Middleton Was In A Coma

When Kensington Palace first announced Catherine, Princess of Wales was undergoing abdominal surgery, it indicated that Kate did not wish to disclose the details surrounding the experience. The January 17th announcement also acknowledged that there would be public curiosity and concern about Kate's lengthy recuperation period. Unfortunately, while the princess is forecast to refrain from public appearances until after Easter and the palace has declined to provide any additional info since she was discharged from the hospital, rumors about Kate's health crisis have abounded.

One significant allegation is that complications of Kate's surgery required her to be placed in an induced coma. Speaking on "Fiesta," a Spanish TV show, host Concha Calleja asserted that, although Kate's operation was successful, some unexpected complications occurred afterwards. "The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her," Calleja claimed (via The Times). "It was about saving her life." Calleja went on to claim that Kate would need extensive equipment and personnel to care for her while she recovered at home.

Calleja's statements were unequivocally dismissed by a palace source. "No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household," this individual informed The Times. "It's absolutely not the case." The palace also dismissed Calleja's assertion that Kate had initially been admitted to the hospital on December 28. However, Calleja hasn't been content to let the matter rest.