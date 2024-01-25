Rumors About Kate Middleton's Health Crisis Draw Even More Suspicion

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is taking a break from royal duties as she recovers from surgery. The public found out on January 18, 2024 that she had been hospitalized the day before via a social media statement from Kensington Palace. But what's particularly odd is that some of Kate's family friends found out about the situation for the first time from this post, as well as some royal staff members, according to People. That adds to the list of things about Kate's surgery that just don't add up.

We would have thought those close to Kate and her family and those who work with them would have known about the reported "planned abdominal surgery" and they wouldn't have learned the news along with the rest of the world. Then again, we're definitely not 100% sure as to who knew what when, just that this appears to have been a very carefully guarded secret. There was certainly no indication during any of her recent public appearances, including the traditional royal walk to church on Christmas.

It's also potentially a bit odd that there were events on Kate's schedule that had to be canceled, per the statement from Kensington Palace. If the surgery was planned, and it was known that it would involve up to two weeks in the hospital and then additional weeks of recovery at home, why were any events scheduled for that time?