Kate Middleton's Continued Absence From The Public Eye Is Causing Concern

When Kensington Palace first announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, would be undergoing a scheduled abdominal surgery, royal watchers couldn't help but notice that some of the details about this surgery just didn't add up. But after not seeing Kate Middleton for over a month after what the palace said would be a 10-14 day hospitalization, the public is growing even more skeptical and concerned over the princess' mysterious health concerns.

The day after Kate's surgery, Kensington Palace published its announcement on Instagram, stating: "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

The hospitalization time predicted for the princess exceeds the average stays documented by the United Kingdom National Health Service by five days, which, unsurprisingly, raised suspicions as to why Kate would need to be admitted for nearly half a month. No public sightings of her since then have only fueled the speculative flame.