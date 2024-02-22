Kate Middleton's Continued Absence From The Public Eye Is Causing Concern
When Kensington Palace first announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, would be undergoing a scheduled abdominal surgery, royal watchers couldn't help but notice that some of the details about this surgery just didn't add up. But after not seeing Kate Middleton for over a month after what the palace said would be a 10-14 day hospitalization, the public is growing even more skeptical and concerned over the princess' mysterious health concerns.
The day after Kate's surgery, Kensington Palace published its announcement on Instagram, stating: "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."
The hospitalization time predicted for the princess exceeds the average stays documented by the United Kingdom National Health Service by five days, which, unsurprisingly, raised suspicions as to why Kate would need to be admitted for nearly half a month. No public sightings of her since then have only fueled the speculative flame.
Kate Middleton hasn't been seen for weeks following her discharge from the hospital
The Daily Mail reported that Kate Middleton was discharged from the hospital after her abdominal surgery on January 28. That would place the duration of her hospitalization at 11 days, which falls in line with Kensington Palace's initial estimate. But although the palace made it clear Middleton wouldn't be making her usual public appearances until late spring, the fact that the princess hasn't even been spotted traveling or relaxing at home has raised concerns for devoted royal fans.
While these speculations will likely continue to circulate with no extra information or context, an inside source told Yahoo Life & Style that Middleton's family is doing everything possible to support her recovery. "William [Prince of Wales] is constantly propping up cushions and offering her back rubs — so much so that Kate has had to scold him to leave her in peace. Their house is filled with Kate's favorite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home."
Concerns around Kate's mysterious health crisis are no doubt exacerbated by her father-in-law, King Charles III's recent cancer diagnosis. (For what it's worth, sources close to the princess have said her health concerns were not cancer-related.) Until Kate returns to the public eye, we can only hope that her recovery is going as smoothly as reported and that all of our concerns were unfounded.