Why Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Has Been Described As The 'Canadian Donald Trump'

One Donald Trump in the world is enough — however, he has a sort of doppelgänger in Kevin O'Leary, a businessman and one of the "Shark Tank" sharks. One of O'Leary's monikers is the "Canadian Donald Trump," and while it's not as fun as his other nickname, "Mr. Wonderful," there are a few reasons O'Leary earned the Trump comparison.

In January 2017, O'Leary announced his plan to run for the Conservative Party leader position in Canada, because he had his eyes on the prime minister seat. On his campaign website, O'Leary said, "I am a successful Canadian businessman with a great deal of international experience." He decried Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his mishandling of the Canadian economy and mentioned Canada's debt issues. "Now, with the election of Donald Trump to our south, Canada's largest trading partner is headed by a businessman with an aggressive strategy that could hurt the Canadian economy," O'Leary continued. "Trudeau does not stand a chance, and we deserve better."

A more businesslike approach to politics was one major similarity between O'Leary and Trump. That wasn't the only connection between them, however. Neither Trump nor O'Leary had political experience when they ran for office, and they were both on business-based reality shows.