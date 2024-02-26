Author Claims Melania Trump's White House Behavior Was Even More Distant Than We Thought

Despite dropping hints that they're more united than critics think, Donald and Melania Trump's relationship has certainly been sparking some controversy as of late. The root of this controversy? Melania has been very absent from the public eye and her husband's side as he runs his re-election campaign for President of the United States. Melania has always been a bit of a mysterious figure. As it turns out, though, the distance she keeps from Donald and his political career didn't start with his most recent run. A new book details Melania's lack of involvement when she was the first lady, and it may give us some clues about what's going on today.

"American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, From Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden" is a new book written by New York Times White House correspondent, Katie Rogers. Among the other first ladies mentioned in the book's subtitle, Melania is also featured. The book's details about her bring to light just how uninvolved she allegedly was with the goings-on in the White House during her time there. While it's no secret that she hasn't been the most hands-on first lady the United States has seen, first-hand accounts of Melania's behavior around the White House may still come as a surprise. According to Rogers' book, Melania was a difficult first lady to work with because of her inattentiveness to the role — much to the dismay of her aides.