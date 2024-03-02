Are Hallmark's Erin Krakow And Ben Rosenbaum An Item? Here's What We Know

Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum both play pivotal roles in Hallmark's long-running series, "When Calls the Heart." Krakow has played Elizabeth Thatcher since its first episode, and Rosenbaum joined the cast as Mike Hickam in the 11th episode of Season 1. While Elizabeth has had on screen romances with Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing) and Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally), in real life, fans have been hypothesizing that Krakow and Rosenbaum are a couple. For a long time, Krakow kept her relationship status under wraps, so Hearties have diligently worked to read between the lines of her and Rosenbaum's Instagram posts to uncover the truth behind the rumors that these "When Calls the Heart" stars are dating off screen.

Around Valentine's Day 2024, however, detective work became unnecessary, as both Krakow and Rosenbaum each offered a definitive post celebrating their relationship. On February 15, Krakow posted two selfies with Rosenbaum.

In the first photo, she's kissing his cheek, and in the second, the happy couple is smiling into the camera. That same day, Rosenbaum posted a screenshot of his phone, which featured a photo of Krakow snuggling with a dog that's been a staple of both their Instagram accounts for over a year. "First thing I see when I wake up. Last thing I see before sleep. Happy Valentines Day," Rosenbaum captioned the photo, along with two heart emojis.