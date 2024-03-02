Are Hallmark's Erin Krakow And Ben Rosenbaum An Item? Here's What We Know
Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum both play pivotal roles in Hallmark's long-running series, "When Calls the Heart." Krakow has played Elizabeth Thatcher since its first episode, and Rosenbaum joined the cast as Mike Hickam in the 11th episode of Season 1. While Elizabeth has had on screen romances with Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing) and Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally), in real life, fans have been hypothesizing that Krakow and Rosenbaum are a couple. For a long time, Krakow kept her relationship status under wraps, so Hearties have diligently worked to read between the lines of her and Rosenbaum's Instagram posts to uncover the truth behind the rumors that these "When Calls the Heart" stars are dating off screen.
Around Valentine's Day 2024, however, detective work became unnecessary, as both Krakow and Rosenbaum each offered a definitive post celebrating their relationship. On February 15, Krakow posted two selfies with Rosenbaum.
In the first photo, she's kissing his cheek, and in the second, the happy couple is smiling into the camera. That same day, Rosenbaum posted a screenshot of his phone, which featured a photo of Krakow snuggling with a dog that's been a staple of both their Instagram accounts for over a year. "First thing I see when I wake up. Last thing I see before sleep. Happy Valentines Day," Rosenbaum captioned the photo, along with two heart emojis.
Krakow and Rosenbaum's shared pet provided a covert message about their romance
On January 15, 2023, "When Calls the Heart" star Erin Krakow announced her new puppy Willoughby, on Instagram. "We adopted him a week ago and I already can't imagine life without him," she enthused. A day later, her castmate, Ben Rosenbaum, posted photo of himself with the puppy, captioned, "Willoughby mine?" leading some commenters to surmise that he and Krakow were a couple. After that, the pup was prominently featured on both Rosenbaum's and Krakow's accounts.
While the two actors didn't offer any concrete answers about their relationship status at the time, when Krakow wished Rosenbaum a happy birthday on March 3, 2023, she referred to him as "Willoughby's Dad." Although this comment confirmed the fact that both Krakow and Rosenbaum were co-parenting the dog, it only deepened the mystery of whether or not they were romantically linked, causing fans to inquire if they were together or even married.
Once the two actors provided a more definitive reveal of their relationship in February 2024, Hearties were ecstatic about the news. "So happy that you found the love @erinkrakow @ben_rosenbaum that you show us on TV!!! Thank you!!" one fan wrote in response to Rosenbaum's post. "Aww yay it's official! So happy for you guys!" added another.
Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum have been hanging out with another When Calls the Heart couple
Even before Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum's romantic Instagram reveal of their status as a couple, their accounts included numerous pictures of them spending time with their fellow "When Calls the Heart" actors, Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace. McGarry plays Nathan Grant and Wallace plays Fiona Miller, two characters that enter the show in Season 6. After they met on the set in 2019, McGarry and Wallace confirmed their relationship in November 2020. Krakow and Rosenbaum have posted pictures dining out with McGarry and Wallace, taking a tour of the set of "Friends," and even vacationing in Italy together.
As a further testament to the strength of their friendships, when McGarry and Wallace got engaged in December 2022, Krakow and Rosenbaum spent time with them in New York City. An Instagram photo showed Krakow and Rosenbaum together while Wallace excitedly displayed her ring, caused fans to surmise that they might be a couple, too.
When Rosenbaum and Krakow publicly confirmed their relationship, they made sure to include Wallace standing in the background intently beaming at the happy couple. Fans commented on Wallace's hilarious expression as she photobombed her friends. Pascale Hutton, one of their fellow stars on the show even got in on the silliness, jesting, "I don't want to alarm you but someone very scary looking is stalking you two!"