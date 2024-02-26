Donald Trump Slams Prince Harry's 'Unforgivable' Royal Family Betrayal

The 2024 presidential election is set to be a major moment for Americans, but it seems that the Duke of Sussex may also have a stake in the contentious political race. As Prince Harry faces uncertainty regarding his U.S. visa, former President Donald Trump has revealed that, if re-elected, he has no interest in helping out the estranged royal.

"I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the queen. That's unforgivable," Trump said in an interview with Daily Express. "He would be on his own if it was down to me." The controversial political figure also accused the Biden administration of "protecting Harry" amidst a lawsuit centering around the validity of the royal's immigration status.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security in 2023, calling for the release of Prince Harry's immigration records. The lawsuit was prompted by the release of "Spare," a memoir in which the Duke admits to previous drug use. While Prince Harry has been living in California with his wife Meghan Markle since 2020, his future in the U.S. is being called into question.