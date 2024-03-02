Alicia Keys' Son Genesis Is A Total Taylor Swift Fan

Taylor Swift has fans of all ages, all over the globe. Even the children of other superstars are fans of hers too. One such fan is Genesis Dean — the youngest son of Alicia Keys and her husband Kasseem Dean (aka Swizz Beatz). Genesis was born in 2014 and, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019, he couldn't look away from Swift. In a clip that iHeartRadio shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the young Genesis waved at Swift while being held by his father. She smiled and waved back.

Genesis being enraptured by Swift became a part of Keys' acceptance speech for the Innovator Award at the show. During the speech, Keys mentioned chatting with her seatmates Swift and Maren Morris. The "Girl On Fire" singer added, "Actually, my son Genesis I think is maybe trying to take Taylor out later tonight" (via X). The crowd (including Swift) laughed and Keys said, "He's working on it, I'm not sure how it's gonna go, but he's looking pretty good right now."