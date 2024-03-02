Alicia Keys' Son Genesis Is A Total Taylor Swift Fan
Taylor Swift has fans of all ages, all over the globe. Even the children of other superstars are fans of hers too. One such fan is Genesis Dean — the youngest son of Alicia Keys and her husband Kasseem Dean (aka Swizz Beatz). Genesis was born in 2014 and, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019, he couldn't look away from Swift. In a clip that iHeartRadio shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the young Genesis waved at Swift while being held by his father. She smiled and waved back.
Genesis being enraptured by Swift became a part of Keys' acceptance speech for the Innovator Award at the show. During the speech, Keys mentioned chatting with her seatmates Swift and Maren Morris. The "Girl On Fire" singer added, "Actually, my son Genesis I think is maybe trying to take Taylor out later tonight" (via X). The crowd (including Swift) laughed and Keys said, "He's working on it, I'm not sure how it's gonna go, but he's looking pretty good right now."
Genesis got to give Swift a friendship bracelet
Genesis Dean and Taylor Swift's sweet bond was solidified after he and Alicia Keys attended Swift's Eras Tour in August 2023. They watched the show and got to meet Swift afterward. Keys posted about the experience on Instagram with a variety of clips and photos from the evening, along with throwbacks from Swift and Genesis' meeting at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The post was captioned, "Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u [purple heart emojis]."
Keys' post included a video of Swift giving Genesis a sweet kiss on the cheek and of Genesis giving her a friendship bracelet. He seemed to be wearing a shirt that read, "A Lot Going On at the Moment," referencing a matching shirt that Swift sometimes wears during the "Red" section of the concert (and a similar shirt from the "22" music video that read, "Not A Lot Going On at the Moment").
Some videos in the post also chronicled a sweet surprise from Swift. "She made sure I got it special for you, that's what she said," Keys told Genesis. "For me?" he asked, to which his mom replied, "Just for you!"
Fans thought Genesis and Swift's post-Eras meeting was very cute
The gift in question was a note from Taylor Swift to Genesis Dean. Alicia Keys had Genesis open the letter and then she read it aloud to him: "Gen, Hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you!! Love, Taylor." The letter, which was screenshotted from Keys' video on Instagram and uploaded to the TaylorSwift subreddit, was written on personalized stationery. Fans on Reddit got a kick out of it, since printed under Swift's name were the words, "Songwriter. Feline Enthusiast."
Genesis seemed happy with the gift, and when someone suggested he keep it in a frame, he declared, "I'm gonna frame it! I'll frame it!" He also thanked Swift and added, "I loved your show and I'm happy that I got to meet you again." If it wasn't official before, it is now that Genesis is the ultimate Swiftie.
Other Swifties thought the interaction was adorable. In a tweet on X reposting Keys' videos and pictures, one person replied, "This is the cutest thing to ever happen in pop culture." Another said, "How wonderful is this," with a red heart emoji.