Experts Tell Us What Everyone's Getting Wrong About Taylor & Travis' PDA
No Hollywood power couple's quite as popular these days as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Swift took home Grammy Awards one weekend, Kelce took home a Super Bowl win the next, and the rest of us are taking notes. The more people see this celeb duo, the more they think they know about what's really going on in the couple's relationship. The List talked exclusively to two experts about what's really going on with the world's biggest pop star and the Super Bowl champ, and it's possible that the public eye's influence on this romance may be distorting what they see.
Since it's clear everyone is obsessed with Swift and Kelce's relationship, these two are constantly getting media attention. But recent clips of the couple have more people than ever questioning whether this is true love or PR. While Swift hugging her boyfriend right after his historic Super Bowl win or Kelce cheering on his partner during the Eras Tour feel like personal, private moments to them, these are broadcasted for the world to see. This would likely have an effect on just about any budding romance, and it seems that Swift and Kelce may be no different.
Swift and Kelce may be a bit camera shy
So, is this romance all for show, and does the footage of them at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl afterparty prove it? The List spoke exclusively to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, and that's not her takeaway. "I don't think they are acting for the cameras except maybe in the hug and kiss after the Super Bowl win," she explained. She acknowledges though that it sometimes comes off that way, and she thinks there's a clear reason why. "It doesn't feel like they are faking anything or acting in as much that it seems to be a genuine moment that comes off as acting because it's personal, and there are twenty million cameras in their face," she said. adding, "I read it more like discomfort. They are sharing a genuine, happy, and personal moment with millions of other people which can't come off as it's just us two, and they know it in the moment."
So, rather than seeing a relationship that's been created just to get everyone looking at them, we may be seeing a real relationship that's being affected by... well, everyone looking at them. Nicole Moore, body language expert and celebrity love advisor, thinks there may even be a third option. "It's possible that this relationship started as a PR relationship and feelings have grown, more so on Taylor's side than Travis'," says Moore.
The couple's awkwardness doesn't mean they don't love each other
Nicole Moore notes that there are multiple occasions in the Super Bowl afterparty clips where Swift seems more interested in Kelce than he does in her. When the pair kisses, Moore shared, "Their body language appears to be mismatched here and it looks as if Taylor is more comfortable really leaning in and making herself a part of Travis while Travis wants to retain some of his independence." This could certainly be the makings of a heart-wrenching new album, but there may be something else at play. Swift is more acquainted with romances in the limelight than Kelce, so he may have more moments where he feels awkward smooching in front of paparazzi than she does.
It's worth noting that Moore thinks Swift had her uncomfortable moments in front of the camera with Kelce at this party, too. She noted that there are moments when she looks like she's treating him more like a friend than a beau. "Taylor's friendly body language toward Travis may then be due to sheer awkwardness rather than not really being interested in him," she explained. Ultimately, the media may not be the reason this pair fell in love, but it's certainly affecting their love story. Susan Trombetti says, "I feel that they are sincere, and I don't think this is a PR stunt. It's just a relationship that is playing out in front of the cameras."