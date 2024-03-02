How Post Malone's Daughter Drastically Changed His Life

Post Malone has certainly been no stranger to a good time, with the singer garnering a reputation for a hard-and-fast lifestyle in his early career. In fact, the "Goodbyes" artist had to respond to concerned fans back in March 2020 after viral clips from a concert had fans worrying about his well-being, with many fearing that he was abusing drugs and alcohol.

However, things changed when Malone welcomed his daughter in 2022, with the "New York" native revealing that fatherhood prompted him to reflect on his wilder habits. "Having a baby really put a lot into perspective," Malone shared during an Apple Music interview. "And it's really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy."

Malone shares his only daughter with his fiancée, whose identity has been kept private. He originally shared the news of the impending birth in a statement to TMZ in May 2022, going on to reveal on a June episode of The Howard Stern Show that his daughter had been born. Since then, the star has revealed just how much being a father has changed his old habits. These days, he's a much healthier, happier version of his former self, which allows him to be a better father.