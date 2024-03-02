How Post Malone's Daughter Drastically Changed His Life
Post Malone has certainly been no stranger to a good time, with the singer garnering a reputation for a hard-and-fast lifestyle in his early career. In fact, the "Goodbyes" artist had to respond to concerned fans back in March 2020 after viral clips from a concert had fans worrying about his well-being, with many fearing that he was abusing drugs and alcohol.
However, things changed when Malone welcomed his daughter in 2022, with the "New York" native revealing that fatherhood prompted him to reflect on his wilder habits. "Having a baby really put a lot into perspective," Malone shared during an Apple Music interview. "And it's really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy."
Malone shares his only daughter with his fiancée, whose identity has been kept private. He originally shared the news of the impending birth in a statement to TMZ in May 2022, going on to reveal on a June episode of The Howard Stern Show that his daughter had been born. Since then, the star has revealed just how much being a father has changed his old habits. These days, he's a much healthier, happier version of his former self, which allows him to be a better father.
Malone knows the importance of being there for his daughter
A musician's lifestyle is inherently busy, with Post Malone opening up in the early days of fatherhood about the difficulties of constantly being away from his young daughter. "It is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time," he told GQ. The desire to be present for his daughter relates to his overall change in lifestyle, as the singer cut back on drinking in order to improve his health.
This is something that Malone opened up about on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast when asked about his biggest fear. "I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear," the "Circles" singer answered. "That's why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body." He went on to add that a doctor's visit revealed his liver wasn't in the best condition, so he started making a determined effort to improve his habits, even cutting soda from his diet.
The singer hasn't cut out drinking completely
When talking with Zane Lowe in his Apple Music interview, Post Malone revealed that while he's definitely cut back on his partying for the sake of his daughter, he hasn't gone completely cold turkey when it comes to drinking. Instead, the "Sunflower" singer has made an effort to imbibe closer to home. "The difference is I don't rage, like, in social settings," the musician shared. "It's usually me and a buddy and we just stay up super late until the sunrise and we're just drinking and sitting out in the car and just hanging out listening to music."
On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Malone further spoke about his updated alcohol habits, revealing that he still drinks before performances. "It's hard getting out there and [I] get so shy and timid," he said about his concerts. "So, I just drink a little bit to, I guess, cope with that and be able to get my liquid courage." The rockstar lifestyle was long a part of Malone's brand, but we're just glad to see how well fatherhood fits the singer.