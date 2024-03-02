The Tragic Loss Hallmark's Ashley Williams Was Open With Fans About

When Ashley Williams was eight weeks pregnant with her second child, in 2016, she stopped at a Whole Foods grocery store for a slice of pizza for her and Gus, a trip that was interrupted by a steady stream of blood down her legs — Williams was having a miscarriage. The Hallmark star soon discovered how common it was, with her midwife explaining, "This happens to one in four pregnant women your age."

She confirmed the statistic when she talked to her friends, and found out that most of them had also experienced one if not more. In a personal essay entitled "I Need to Talk About My Miscarriage," published on Medium as part of the Human Development Project, the actor wrote extensively about her loss, and the variety of different emotions she experienced as a result.

The actor recalled, "I gave birth to Gus on the living room floor, a planned home birth, with no medication. I am a badass woman. I am strong. My miscarriage, however, decimated my confidence." Williams also shared intimate details on "Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy" podcast a year later, admitting that she blamed herself for the miscarriage, even if she knew rationally that wasn't the case. "I felt broken," the Hallmark star confessed.