Dan Jeannotte Tells Us The Not-So-Glamorous Secrets Of Hallmark Christmas Movies

When Dan Jeannotte took time out of his busy schedule to discuss his starring role as Edward Ferrars in Hallmark's new iteration of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" exclusively with The List, he told us filming felt like falling (in a good way). As Jeannotte gushed about his coworkers: "We all had time to hang out together and it was a lovely cast and a kind of immediate sense of family and of support." The actor has also made a handful of Christmas movies over the years, some also made by Hallmark.

When asked if there was a different vibe on the set of a festive film versus other productions, he took a moment to ponder it. "That's a good question. Is there a difference? I mean, it's funny because you're always inevitably shooting Christmas in like August in Southern Ontario. And it does not feel like Christmas. It's hot outside and we're wearing jackets and we're sweating," Jeannotte reasoned. He also remarked that there are invariably jokes on the set about how they're filming in "the wrong season."

However, "You can't help but be a little bit swept up in the Christmas spirit because there's a tree. Christmas trees everywhere, decorations everywhere. You know, they really always make it look very Christmasy." The "Bold Type" alum also acknowledged that a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making viewers believe the movie is actually set in a wintry environment, quipping, "You just think this is Christmas time in a [...] cold city."